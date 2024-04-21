Laapata Ladies Nudges Us To Think Beyond The Binary Of Veiling Equals Erasure

The symbolism of the vermilion-hued veil, or ghoonghat, permeates the narrative, burdened with the weighty task of controlling women's autonomy, desires, and identities under the guise of tradition and honour. Through incisively penned dialogues and situational humour, like “ab tumhe aage nahi neeche dekh kar chalna hai” (now you have to walk with your head down) and “naya pati, naya suit, naya joota, ghoonghat ke neeche se kaise pehchaante” (new husband, new suit, new shoes, how would I have recognised him behind my veil), the film exposes the absurdity of veiling practices, inviting viewers to reflect on the myriad ways in which such customs perpetuate gender oppression. When the hapless Deepak (Srivastav’s Character) naively presents his wife’s veiled photo to the Police Inspector, he is mockingly reminded of how foolish he looks for not having an identifiable photo of his wife, promptly pausing for a laugh and ponder for the viewers!