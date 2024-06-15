After a long hiatus, Vidya Balan is back to the romcom genre with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar.’ It felt like ages had passed since we saw the actor be her natural best in this genre. The trailer of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ was released in April this year and the movie piqued everyone’s interest. This Shirsha Guha Thakurta directorial got everyone talking because it featured a fresh pairing on the screen with some of the most talented actors in the industry. After an average response at the box office, the movie is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In case you are planning to add ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ to your weekend binge, then here’s all that you need to know about the movie.
‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’: Story
Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is an Indian adaptation of Azazel Jacobs’ ‘The Lovers.’ The story revolves around a married couple - Kavya Ganeshan (played by Vidya Balan) and Aniruddh Banerjee (played by Pratik Gandhi). They dated each other for three years before they eloped from Kavya’s house in Ooty. They have been married for 12 years now. However, their marital life is not as blissful as it seems on paper. The couple only talks about eggplants, allergy medicines, garbage bags, and the like.
Beyond the four walls of their house, they are cheating on each other. Kavya is dating photographer Vikram Sehgal (played by Sendhil Ramamurthy), while Aniruddh is dating budding actor Nora (played by Ileana D’Cruz). Vikram and Nora know that Kavya and Anirudh are married. Nora urges Vikram to leave his wife and get with him. While Vikram asks Kavya to move in with him. However, Kavya and Aniruddh turn a new leaf in their life when they travel to Ooty after Kavya’s grandfather passes away. The couple rekindles their romance and starts putting Vikram and Nora on the back burner. The story revolves around how they navigate their extramarital affair, skewed relationships with their parents, and how they deal with grief.
‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’: Performances
Leave it to Vidya Balan to make any role alluring on the screen. As Kavya Ganeshan, Balan is effervescent and funny. Her comic timing is effortlessly on point. She balances this with those scenes where she brings out her vulnerability with ease. Her pain and dilemma feel human. Additionally, playing a Tamil character puts her in a comfort zone where she simply shines.
Pratik Gandhi, as Aniruddh Banerjee, displays a range of emotions. Aniruddh is stoic, responsible, and vulnerable, but at the same time, he is goofy and has a lot of dad jokes up his sleeve. His performance is carefree, and it grows on you. The chemistry between Balan and Gandhi is the highlight of the film. The best part is when they bond over at Kavya’s grandfather’s funeral where he makes her laugh. Their chemistry shines in that scene and it will make you root for them. There is a spark, a comfort, and a mild tension between them which will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy in your belly.
Sendhil Ramamurthy, as Vikram Sehgal, is a treat to watch. His broken Hindi might sound pretentious and cringe in the beginning. But as you start getting used to it, you realize the place that his character is coming from, and he starts to grow on you. His screen presence is commanding, and it is difficult to peel your eyes away from him.
Ileana D’Cruz as Nora is the whimsical girlfriend who does everything in her might to keep her lover close. Her character is innocent and is often seen wearing her heart on her sleeve. She does her best with what she is given and has delivered a convincing performance. But unlike Vikram’s character which had some hard-hitting parts, her parts felt trivial. The screen where she confronts Kavya feels unnecessary, but D’Cruz did a fine job in that scene.
‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film is an engaging watch. The best part about the movie is how it does not tend to preach about extramarital affairs. It plays out and leaves you to decide how you want to judge the characters. This approach works well because it lets you form your perspective rather than spoon-feeding you. Additionally, seeing a female director direct a romcom was refreshing because thankfully there are no unnecessary sexual scenes that are borderline lewd nor did the film rely on any melodrama.
The writing by Suprotim Sengupta, Amrita Bagchi, and Eisha Chopra keeps the movie interesting. The movie has enough lighthearted moments that will keep you engaged. For example, the scene from Kavya’s grandfather’s funeral where Kavya and Aniruddh create their versions of what her aunts are saying about her is adorable. In another scene where they find out that they have cheating on each other, their argument moves to electricity and begun posto, this segue keeps the story feeling real. It feels like you are watching a real couple on the screen. Kavya’s conflicts with her father are also well chalked out.
But where the plot starts feeling off is when there is nothing substantial that comes out after these conflicts and drama. You keep thinking what’s the next major moment that will happen, but there’s practically nothing. It lacks the juice and the meat that would have made this story a gripping watch.
The scenes have been shot well. Kavya and Aniruddh’s Mumbai house almost feels like another character in the movie. Similarly, the music by Lost Stories, The Local Train, Lucky Ali, and When Chai Met Toast lends a refreshing vibe to the story. The songs are slow and breezy, and they shoulder the story well, rather than overpowering it.
‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’: Cast & Crew
Director: Shirsha Guha Thakurta
Writer: Suprotim Sengupta, Amrita Bagchi, Eisha Chopra
Cast: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ileana D’Cruz,
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
Duration: 2 hours 17 minutes
Languages: Hindi
‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes, with parental guidance.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ works simply because of its cast and the chemistry between Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. The movie is refreshingly simple and human. It shows the characters as real and flawed and does not put anyone on a pedestal. However, the film lost an opportunity to make a sharp commentary on extramarital affairs, relationships, love, and even falling out of love. The plot isn’t new, frankly speaking. The only way this film could have stood out is by incorporating some more tension. The substance that could have taken it to the next level is missing. The movie makes for a great one-time watch and that’s about it. I am going with 2 stars.