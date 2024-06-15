After a long hiatus, Vidya Balan is back to the romcom genre with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar.’ It felt like ages had passed since we saw the actor be her natural best in this genre. The trailer of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ was released in April this year and the movie piqued everyone’s interest. This Shirsha Guha Thakurta directorial got everyone talking because it featured a fresh pairing on the screen with some of the most talented actors in the industry. After an average response at the box office, the movie is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In case you are planning to add ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ to your weekend binge, then here’s all that you need to know about the movie.