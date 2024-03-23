Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: A Timeline Of Princess Of Wales’ Public Disappearances

Kate Middleton, the Princess Of Wales, finally solved all the speculations regarding her whereabouts on Friday when she confirmed that she is in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment post a cancer diagnosis. Not to miss, rumours surrounding her health gained momentum post an edited photograph on Mother’s Day. Finally on March 22, she confirmed she is undergoing “a course of preventive chemotherapy,” but did not reveal the type of cancer she was diagnosed with.
March 19: Getty Images raised an issue that a photograph reportedly taken by Kate in 2022, featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was “digitally enhanced.”
March 18: TMZ and The Sun shared video footage claiming that it shows Kate and William at the Windsor Farm Shop. The Washington Post could not confirm the exact date or time. And the Kensington Palace refused to comment.
March 17: Kate, who became the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2023, missed this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the first time in the past few years.
March 14: William was seen at two public events without Kate. He attended a youth center in London and joined children in making arts and crafts projects, and even honoured his mother Diana with Prince Harry at the Diana Legacy Awards.
March 11: The Daily Mail published a photo claiming Kate to be in a car with William on her way. But her face was turned away from the camera. Kensington Palace released a statement with Kate’s signature, adding that she apologised for any “confusion” and mentioned she had edited the picture herself.
March 10: Kensington Palace posted an image of Kate and her children, while offering Mother’s Day wishes. Some users scrutinised the image and said it had been digitally manipulated.
March 5: The Ministry of Defence removed Kate’s name and image from the upcoming Trooping the Colour parade, set for June this year.
Feb. 27: Kensington Palace stated William would skip the memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, because of a “personal matter”.
Feb. 18: Prince William attended the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards alone, as the Princess of Wales continued her recovery from her abdominal surgery.
Jan. 29: Princess Kate returned home to Windsor, and was said to be making “good progress.”
Jan. 17: Kate was admitted to the hospital for a “planned abdominal surgery,” as announced by Kensington Palace.
Dec. 25, 2023: Kate made her last public appearance at the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk. Seen with her were Prince William, their children and other members of the royal family.