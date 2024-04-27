King Charles Set To Resume Public Duties Amid Cancer Treatment, Confirms Buckingham Palace

Britain's King Charles to all set to resume public duties after taking abreak following his cancer diagnosis. As per an official statement from the Buckingham Palace, the UK king will be "shortly" returning to public duties after making good progress in his cancer treatment.
Taking to social media platform X, the Buckingham Palace announced that the King will be returning to his public duties. The King will visit a cancer treatment centre to interact with the patients and medial specialists. Charles will be accompanied by Queen Camilla.
"His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis," stated the palace.
"To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead," the statement added further.
The palace extended the gratitude expressed by King Charles III and Queen Camila as the first anniversary of the coronation approaches.
"Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year," the Buckingham Palace said.
Charles Returns Amid Talks Of 'Updating' Funeral Plans
Ahead of the Buckingham Palace's announcement regarding King Charles returning to public duties, several UK dailies reported that the funeral plans for the King are being regularly updated.
Speaking to US-based The Daily Beast, a royal insider stated that preparations for the inevitable have been underway since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
In Royal Families, laying out a protocol for a member's death is a common practice and done for every member.
For King Charles, the protocol is allegedly called 'Operation Menai Bridge'. As per the The Daily Best, Menai Bridge, which is several hundred pages long, has been "dusted off" and actively updated to ensure a seamless transition whenever the time comes.
King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. The royal addressed the public and stated he had been diagnosed with "a type of cancer" and will be retreating from his public duties to receive treatment.
Months after Charles' cancer diagnosis, Princess of Wales Catherine, commonly known as Kate Middleton, also addressed the rumours of her whereabouts and announced she too had been diagnosed with a type of cancer.