How Kate Middleton Ended Up Becoming The Princess Of Wales

How did Kate Middleton meet Prince William?

In 2001, Kate Middleton and Prince William met each other at St Andrews University while they were students. Reportedly, they started dating in 2003. It is said that in 2004, they called it quits but later reconciled. Their relationship became the talk of the town and they became the subjects of public scrutiny. In April 2007, Kate and William again ended their relationship but they again rekinled as per reports. Kate attended the Order of the Garter procession at Windsor Castle in June 2008, where William was made a Royal Knight of the Garter. She was part of several occasions of the royal family. In June 2010, they moved into a cottage on the Bodorgan Estate in Anglesey, Wales.