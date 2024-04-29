United States

Prince William And Kate Middleton Celebrate 13th Anniversary “Very Differently” As Princess Continues Cancer Treatment

The Prince and Princess of Wales, are mark their 13th wedding anniversary this year. However, since Princess Kate is undergoing cancer treatment following abdominal surgery earlier this year, the celebration will be private.

Advertisement

X
Prince & Princess of Wales (File photo) Photo: X
info_icon

Prince William and Kate Middleton, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary in a private setting as the Princess undergoes treatment for cancer.

The exact type of cancer Kate is battling remains undisclosed.  She revealed her diagnosis earlier this year following major abdominal surgery in January.  While the initial surgery was believed to be non-cancerous, tests conducted afterward revealed the presence of cancer.  As a precaution, she is now undergoing chemotherapy.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams confirmed the private celebration plans on GB News, stating, "They will undoubtedly be celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary privately."

Advertisement

He elaborated on the unique circumstances, "This year will be very different from previous years as Catherine is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after recovering from abdominal surgery."

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who met as students in 2001, married at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Fitzwilliams praised their enduring partnership, saying, "This is clearly a marriage of like minds as the years have shown."

He continued, highlighting their focus on family, "They are focused on parenthood with its ups and downs and ensuring their children grow up in as normal a way as possible."

In past years, the couple has shared a family video or photo to mark their anniversary. Fitzwilliams explained, "On their 10th wedding anniversary, they shared a delightful family video, last year it was a happy photograph of them riding bicycles together."

Advertisement

Respecting the Princess's request for privacy, Fitzwilliams concluded, "The princess has appealed for time, space and privacy at this difficult time and there is unlikely to be a public commemoration of any kind."

This photo provided by CBS News shows Dan Rather with CBS correspondent Lee Cowan during an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning." Rather returned to the CBS News airwaves Sunday, April 28, 2024, for the first time since his bitter exit 18 years ago, appearing in a reflective interview on “CBS Sunday Morning” days before the debut of a Netflix documentary on the 92-year-old newsman's life. - AP
After 18 Years, Dan Rather Breaks Silence On CBS Exit In Revealing Interview

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek Reach Madrid Open QFs; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarters
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Till I'm Alive, Won't Change Constitution, Religion-Based Quota': PM Modi In Karad Rally