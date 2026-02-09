Lucky Ali On 30 Years In Music: I Feel It’s A Gift

Lucky Ali has 30 years in music marked with gratitude.
Indian pop singer Lucky Ali has completed 30 years in music, a milestone he describes as nothing short of a blessing. Speaking to PTI, the O Sanam singer said he feels the love he has received over the decades is “a gift” he does not believe he necessarily deserved.
Lucky Ali 30 years in music: a journey of gratitude
Ali, known for soulful songs such as Gori Teri Aankhein, Teri Yaad Jab Aati Hai and Bollywood hits including Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Ek Pal Ka Jeena, has returned with his latest single Tu Jaane Hai Kahan under the Tips label. Reflecting on his journey, he told PTI, “I feel grateful to the Almighty that I’ve had this opportunity… I don’t think I deserve this. I feel it’s a gift.”
Ali also spoke about the quiet restlessness that continues to shape his creative life. Despite decades of acclaim, he admitted that a part of him is still searching for something more meaningful, away from the spotlight and applause. That sense of incompleteness, he suggested, is what keeps him writing and composing. For him, music is not about sustaining fame but about staying honest to what he feels in the moment, even if that means embracing uncertainty.
From Sunoh to now
Ali began his music journey in 1996 with his album Sunoh, which featured the iconic track O Sanam and helped define Indie pop India in the 90s. Unlike many contemporaries, he chose a path outside conventional playback singing. “I’m not a singer-singer… I just sing for myself,” he said, adding that his work has always been deeply internal.
The singer also acknowledged that success is temporary. “Nothing is permanent… I’m not holding on to that,” he said, accepting that change is inevitable.
For Lucky Ali, music remains a language of connection. His new song, he shared, stems from personal confusion and emotional release. Even after fame and recognition, he continues to search for meaning beyond the noise.