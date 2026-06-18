Drishyam 3 Telugu OTT Release Stalled: Madras High Court Halts Streaming Over Rights Dispute

In the order, it was observed by the court that no respondents had entered an appearance despite private notices being served. An interim injunction was subsequently granted, restraining the respondents and all parties acting on their behalf from exploiting the applicant's copyrights through the OTT release of the Telugu version.Unlike the previous films in the franchise, Drishyam 3 was not remade in Telugu. The first two instalments were adapted as Drushyam (2014) and Drushyam 2 (2021), both starring Venkatesh in the lead role.