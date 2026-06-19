Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Hyderabad Court Summons Allu Arjun

Hyderabad's Nampally Court issued a summons to Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede.
Chikkadpally Police named Allu Arjun as Accused No. 11 in the charge sheet.
The stampede occurred on December 4, 2024, during a special screening of Pushpa 2.
A local court in Hyderabad has summoned actor Allu Arjun to appear in person on Monday (June 22), in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case that occurred in December 2024.
Reportedly, Chikkadpally Police has named the actor as Accused No. 11, and the theatre's management as Accused Nos. 1 to 10. The Nampally Court has issued summons to 19 accused, and the police have filed a charge sheet against 23 individuals.
Why did Hyderabad court summon Allu Arjun?
"Nampally Court has issued summons to actor Allu Arjun to appear in person before the court on Monday for a hearing. We will give more details later about the matter," the actor's legal team said, as per a report in India Today.
What is the Pushpa 2 stampede case?
The Sandhya Theatre stampede case happened on December 4, 2024, during a special screening of Pushpa 2. A woman identified as Revathi died, and her son, Sritej, sustained severe injuries. Film producer Allu Aravind and Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun's wife, recently visited Sritej's home to check on his condition and assured continued assistance. Allu Aravind also promised to fund the educational expenses for Sritej's younger sister. The Allu family and the Pushpa makers are reportedly financing Sritej's medical and rehabilitation costs.
Following the stampede, an FIR was registered against Arjun, his personal security team and the Sandhya Theatre management under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt.
What happened in Sandhya Theatre stampede?
Sritej was initially rushed to the emergency department in a semi-conscious condition after suffering injuries outside the theatre. He later developed respiratory failure and severe neurological complications and was kept on ventilator support for several weeks. Medical staff discharged him in April 2025 after five months in intensive care. He then moved to a Ramgopalpet rehabilitation centre, where he is currently undergoing speech and swallowing therapy.
"There has barely been any improvement in his health. My son still struggles to recognise us. He mostly just stares, with very little emotion on his face. He is currently undergoing speech and swallowing therapy. We are holding on to hope for his recovery," his father, Mogadampalli Bhaskar, told TOI City.