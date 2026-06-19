Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Hyderabad Court Summons Allu Arjun

What happened in Sandhya Theatre stampede?

Sritej was initially rushed to the emergency department in a semi-conscious condition after suffering injuries outside the theatre. He later developed respiratory failure and severe neurological complications and was kept on ventilator support for several weeks. Medical staff discharged him in April 2025 after five months in intensive care. He then moved to a Ramgopalpet rehabilitation centre, where he is currently undergoing speech and swallowing therapy.