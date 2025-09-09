Allu-Konidela Family Come Together For Allu Kanakaratnam's Prayer Meet; See Pics

Allu Kanakaratnam, wife of Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah and grandmother of Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, died on August 30 due to age-related ailments. She was 94. On the tenth day of her demise, the entire family came together for a prayer meet in remembrance of the departed soul. The Pushpa actor shared pics from the ceremony on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.