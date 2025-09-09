Allu-Konidela Family Come Together For Allu Kanakaratnam's Prayer Meet; See Pics

The Allu-Konidela family attended the prayer meet of Allu Kanakaratnam on Monday
Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts paid a heartfelt tribute to Allu Kanakaratnam and shared pics from the ceremony
Allu Kanakaratnam died on August 30 at the age of 94
Allu Kanakaratnam, wife of Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah and grandmother of Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, died on August 30 due to age-related ailments. She was 94. On the tenth day of her demise, the entire family came together for a prayer meet in remembrance of the departed soul. The Pushpa actor shared pics from the ceremony on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.
The Allu-Konidela family at Allu Kanakaratnam's prayer meet
The Pedda Karma of Allu Kanakaratnam was observed by both the Allu and Konidela families in Hyderabad on Monday (September 8). Allu Aravind's production company, Geetha Arts, shared pictures from the gathering.
Sharing a pic of Kanakaratnam on X, the company wrote, "Fondly remembering Sri Allu Kanakaratnam Garu...Her spirit, kindness, and love continue to live on with us (sic)."
Another post read: "Today, as we observed the Pedda Karma of Sri “Allu Kanakaratnam” garu, we felt her presence in every prayer and every moment of togetherness. Surrounded by family and loved ones, we remembered her love, wisdom, and the values she instilled in us. Her blessings and memories will forever live in our hearts (sic)".
Later, Allu Arjun expressed gratitude to the people for their love and support. He wrote, "Our family is deeply grateful for all the love, prayers and condolences. We sincerely thank you. ALLU family."
On August 31, the actor took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for his ‘beloved grandmother’ and thanked everyone for their condolences.