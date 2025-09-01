Allu Arjun and Ram Charan's grandmom Allu Kanakaratnam died on Saturday
She was 94
Allu Arjun paid tribute to his grandmother with a heartfelt note
Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah's wife Allu Kanakaratnam, breathed her last on Saturday (August 30) due to age-related ailments. She was 94. Allu Kanakaratnam was Allu Arjun's paternal and Ram Charan's maternal grandmother. After Allu Kanakaratnam's death, Allu Arjun penned an emotional note for his beloved grandmother and thanked everyone for offering condolences to his family.
Allu Arjun mourns his grandmother's death
On Sunday (August 31), the Pushpa actor shared a picture of Allu Kanakaratnam on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Our beloved grandmother #AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much. Thank you for your Love. Humbled", and added a folded hands emoji.
On the day of the demise, Chiranjeevi took to X and penned a heartfelt note for his mother-in-law. "Our mother-in-law... The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti," he wrote.
On Sunday night, Allu Arjun and his team were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport. The actor returned after completing the last rites of his grandmother. He is reportedly resuming work.
On the work front, the Stylish star is currently shooting for Atlee's sci-fi film, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the female lead. The entire cast of the magnum opus is yet to be announced.