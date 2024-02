Soccer great Lionel Messi will show off fancy footwork in Michelob beer's latest Big Game commercial, which is slated to run during the CBS broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, reports 'Variety'.

Messi is joined in the spot by 'Ted Lasso' actor and producer Jason Sudeikis as well as NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino. The action takes place on a beach with plenty of moves from Messi as he waits for his next glass of Michelob Ultra, adds 'Variety'.