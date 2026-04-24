Somnath Bharti Acquitted in 2014 African Women Assault Case

Summary of this article
Former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti accused of assaulting women from African countries in 2014 case.
An FIR was lodged at the Malviya Nagar police station, saying the statements of the witnesses were inadmissible.
Bharti, the then law minister of Delhi, had claimed that the women were engaged in illegal activities.
For Somnath Bharti, the night of January 15, 2014, has been a ghost that refused to be laid to rest. It was the night that redefined his early political career—a chaotic "citizen's raid" in Khirki Extension that began with a quest to "clean up" a neighbourhood and ended with international headlines, racial tension, and a decade-long legal battle. On Friday, a Delhi court finally closed that chapter, acquitting the former AAP Law Minister of all charges.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal’s ruling was less about a dramatic defence and more about the quiet erosion of a case over time. The prosecution’s narrative essentially collapsed because its foundation—the witnesses—simply wasn't there. The judge noted that the statements were inadmissible because the complainants failed to appear and depose before the court, leaving the legal arguments hollow and the case unproven.
The Raid That Went Wrong
The memory of that night remains one of the most polarizing moments in Delhi’s recent political history. Bharti, acting on what he described as local residents' complaints about drug and prostitution rackets, led a group into the heart of the Malviya Nagar neighbourhood. What followed was a blur of flashlights, shouting, and allegations from women of African countries who said they were assaulted, harassed, and targeted because of their nationality.
The fallout was a diplomatic nightmare, forcing the then-young Aam Aadmi Party to defend a minister who claimed he was just doing his job. Charges were eventually framed for everything from rioting and criminal trespass to outraging a woman’s modesty. But as the years turned into a decade, the initial roar of the controversy faded into a slow-moving legal crawl.
A Quiet End to a Loud Controversy
With the court's decision, Bharti is finally free from the threat of the Malviya Nagar FIR. While a "reasoned order" is still to follow, the acquittal highlights a recurring reality of the Indian judicial system: when cases stretch across twelve years, memories fade, witnesses move on, and the truth becomes increasingly difficult to pin down in a courtroom.
For Bharti, it is a moment of vindication he has sought since his days as a minister. For the women who once stood at the centre of the storm, the lack of a final deposition means their side of the story may never have its day in court. As the legal dust settles, the "midnight raid" passes from the headlines into the history books of Delhi's complex political evolution.