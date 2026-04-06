Screen Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Dhurandhar Leads With 14 Awards, Homebound Wins Best Film

Summary of this article
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar earned a total of 14 trophies.
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound took home the trophy for Best Film.
Stolen dominated the OTT categories.
Screen Awards 2026 full winners list: The Chetak Screen Awards ceremony was held in Mumbai on April 5, 2026. It honoured the best works of 2025, with awards across 31 categories. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which led the nominations with 24 nods, swept with 14 wins, including Best Director, Best Actor, Best Sound, Best Choreography and Best Cinematography among others.
Akshaye Khanna won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for his role of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar.
Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which bagged 15 nominations, was named the Best Film award at the ceremony. Stolen won the maximum awards in OTT categories.
Here's the full list of winners of the Screen Awards 2026
Film Categories
Best Action
120 Bahadur
Chhaava
Deva
Dhurandhar - Winner
Jaat
Best Actor (Female)
Triptii Dimri - Dhadak 2
Yami Gautam Dhar - Haq - Winner
Sonal Madhushankar - Humans in the Loop
Konkona Sen Sharma - Metro… In Dino
Monika Panwar - Nishaanchi
Radhika Apte - Sister Midnight
Kriti Sanon - Tere Ishk Mein
Best Actor (Male)
Vicky Kaushal - Chhaava
Siddhant Chaturvedi - Dhadak 2
Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar - Winner
Vishal Jethwa - Homebound
Ishaan Khatter - Homebound
Manoj Bajpayee - Jugnuma: The Fable
Adarsh Gourav - Superboys Of Malegaon
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
Divya Dutta - Chhaava
Sheeba Chadha - Haq
Shalini Vatsa - Homebound - Winner
Dolly Ahluwalia - Sitaare Zameen Par
Manjiri Pupala - Superboys Of Malegaon
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
Akshaye Khanna - Dhurandhar - Winner
Rakesh Bedi - Dhurandhar
Naseeruddin Shah - Gustaakh Ishq
Saurabh Shukla - Jolly LLB 3
Deepak Dobriyal - Jugnuma: The Fable
Best Background Score
Chhaava
Dhurandhar - (Shashwat Sachdev) – Winner
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara
Best Choreography
Ui Amma - Azaad
Bhasad Macha - Deva
Shararat (Vijay Ganguly) - Dhurandhar - Winner
Panwadi Song - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka - Thamma
Best Cinematography
Dhurandhar - (Vikash Nowlakha) - Winner
Homebound
Humans in the Loop
Jugnuma: The Fable
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Costume
Chhaava (Sheetal Iqbal Sharma) – Winner
Dhurandhar (Smriti Chauhan) – Winner
Gustaakh Ishq
Homebound
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Dialogue
Dhurandhar (Aditya Dhar) - Winner
Haq
Homebound
Jolly LLB 3
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Director
Laxman Ramchandra Utekar - Chhaava
Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar - Winner
Suparn S Varma - Haq
Neeraj Ghaywan - Homebound
The Fable Raam Reddy - Jugnuma
Mohit Suri - Saiyaara
Reema Kagti - Superboys Of Malegaon
Best Editing
Dhurandhar (Shivkumar V. Panicker) - Winner
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Film
Dhadak 2
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound - Winner
Saiyaara
Sitaare Zameen Par
Superboys Of Malegaon
Chaava
Best Film for Gender Sensitivity
Dhadak 2
Haq - Winner
Humans in the Loop
Mrs
The Great Shamsuddin Family
Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay)
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound (Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy) – Winner
Humans in the Loop
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Hairstyling & Make-Up
Chhaava
Dhurandhar (Preetisheel Singh D’souza) – Winner
Emergency
Homebound
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Lyrics
Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar
Ul Julool Ishq - Gustaakh Ishq (Gulzar) – Winner
Yaar Mere - Homebound
Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara
Bande - Superboys of Malegaon
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shararat - Dhurandhar
Qayde Se - Metro… In Dino
Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara (Shreya Ghoshal) – Winner
Barbaad - Saiyaara
Humsafar - Saiyaara
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Dhurandhar Title Track - Dhurandhar
Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar
Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara (Faheem Abdullah) – Winner
Dhun - Saiyaara
Barbaad - Saiyaara
Best Production Design
Chhaava
Dhurandhar (Saini S. Johray) – Winner
Gustaakh Ishq
Homebound
Superboys of Malegaon
Haq
Kesari: Chapter 2
Best Song
Dhurandhar Title Track - Dhurandhar
Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar
Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara (Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami) – Winner
Barbaad - Saiyaara
Humsafar - Saiyaara
Best Sound Design
Chhaava
Homebound
Humans in the Loop
Saiyaara
Best Special Effects
120 Bahadur
Chhaava
Dhurandhar - Winner
Jugnuma: The Fable
Thamma
Breakthrough Debut Director
Shazia Iqbal - Dhadak 2 - Winner
Dibakar Das Roy - Dilli Dark
Aranya Sahay - Humans in the Loop
Karan Singh Tyagi - Kesari Chapter 2
Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight
Breakthrough New Actor (Female)
Rasha Thadani - Azaad
Sara Arjun - Dhurandhar
Ridhima Singh - Humans in the Loop
Aneet Padda - Saiyaara - Winner
Shubhangi Dutt - Tanvi the Great
Breakthrough New Actor (Male)
Mohit Agarwal - Agra
Aaman Devgan - Azaad
Samuel Abiola Robinson - Dilli Dark
Aaishvary Thackeray - Nishaanchi
Ahaan Panday - Saiyaara - Winner
OTT Categories
Best Actor (Female)
Fatima Sana Shaikh - Aap Jaisa Koi
Sanya Malhotra - Mrs - Winner
Radhika Apte - Saali Mohabbat
Saba Azad - Songs of Paradise
Mia Maelzer - Stolen
Farida Jalal - The Great Shamsuddin Family
Shreya Chaudhry - The Mehta Boys
Best Actor (Male)
Manoj Bajpayee - Inspector Zende
Abhishek Bachchan - Kaalidhar Laapata
Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
Abhishek Banerjee - Stolen - Winner
Shubham Vardhan - Stolen
Best Script
Mrs
Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders
Songs of Paradise
Stolen - Winner
The Mehta Boys
Best Director
Aarti Kadav - Mrs
Honey Trehan - Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders
Karan Tejpal - Stolen - Winner
Anusha Rizvi - The Great Shamsuddin Family
Boman Irani - The Mehta Boys
Best OTT Film
Mrs
Raat Akeli Hai
Stolen – Winner
The Great Shamsuddin Family
The Mehta Boys