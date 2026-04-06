Screen Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Dhurandhar Leads With 14 Awards, Homebound Wins Best Film

Screen Awards 2026 full list of winners: Dhurandhar swept with 14 awards, with Aditya Dhar winning the Best Director and Ranveer Singh taking home the Best Actor (Male) trophy.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Screen Awards 2026 winners
Screen Awards 2026 winners list Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar earned a total of 14 trophies.

  • Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound took home the trophy for Best Film.

  • Stolen dominated the OTT categories.

Screen Awards 2026 full winners list: The Chetak Screen Awards ceremony was held in Mumbai on April 5, 2026. It honoured the best works of 2025, with awards across 31 categories. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which led the nominations with 24 nods, swept with 14 wins, including Best Director, Best Actor, Best Sound, Best Choreography and Best Cinematography among others.

Akshaye Khanna won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for his role of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which bagged 15 nominations, was named the Best Film award at the ceremony. Stolen won the maximum awards in OTT categories.

Chetak Screen Awards 2026 full nominations list - X
Screen Awards 2026 Nominations Full List: Dhurandhar Leads With 24 Nods; Saiyaara, Homebound Among Top Contenders

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's the full list of winners of the Screen Awards 2026

Film Categories

Best Action

120 Bahadur

Chhaava

Deva

Dhurandhar - Winner

Jaat

Best Actor (Female)

Triptii Dimri - Dhadak 2

Yami Gautam Dhar - Haq - Winner

Sonal Madhushankar - Humans in the Loop

Konkona Sen Sharma - Metro… In Dino

Monika Panwar - Nishaanchi

Radhika Apte - Sister Midnight

Kriti Sanon - Tere Ishk Mein

Best Actor (Male)

Vicky Kaushal - Chhaava

Siddhant Chaturvedi - Dhadak 2

Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar - Winner

Vishal Jethwa - Homebound

Ishaan Khatter - Homebound

Manoj Bajpayee - Jugnuma: The Fable

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Adarsh Gourav - Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Divya Dutta - Chhaava

Sheeba Chadha - Haq

Shalini Vatsa - Homebound - Winner

Dolly Ahluwalia - Sitaare Zameen Par

Manjiri Pupala - Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Akshaye Khanna - Dhurandhar - Winner

Rakesh Bedi - Dhurandhar

Naseeruddin Shah - Gustaakh Ishq

Saurabh Shukla - Jolly LLB 3

Deepak Dobriyal - Jugnuma: The Fable

Best Background Score

Chhaava

Dhurandhar - (Shashwat Sachdev) – Winner

Haq

Homebound

Saiyaara

Best Choreography

Ui Amma - Azaad

Bhasad Macha - Deva

Shararat (Vijay Ganguly) - Dhurandhar - Winner

Panwadi Song - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka - Thamma

Best Cinematography

Dhurandhar - (Vikash Nowlakha) - Winner

Homebound

Humans in the Loop

Jugnuma: The Fable

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Costume

Chhaava (Sheetal Iqbal Sharma) – Winner

Dhurandhar (Smriti Chauhan) – Winner

Gustaakh Ishq

Homebound

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Dialogue

Dhurandhar (Aditya Dhar) - Winner

Haq

Homebound

Jolly LLB 3

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Director

Laxman Ramchandra Utekar - Chhaava

Aditya Dhar - Dhurandhar - Winner

Suparn S Varma - Haq

Neeraj Ghaywan - Homebound

The Fable Raam Reddy - Jugnuma

Mohit Suri - Saiyaara

Reema Kagti - Superboys Of Malegaon

Best Editing

Dhurandhar (Shivkumar V. Panicker) - Winner

Haq

Homebound

Saiyaara

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Film

Dhadak 2

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound - Winner

Saiyaara

Sitaare Zameen Par

Superboys Of Malegaon

Chaava

Best Film for Gender Sensitivity

Dhadak 2

Haq - Winner

Humans in the Loop

Mrs

The Great Shamsuddin Family

Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay)

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound (Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy) – Winner

Humans in the Loop

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Hairstyling & Make-Up

Chhaava

Dhurandhar (Preetisheel Singh D’souza) – Winner

Emergency

Homebound

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Lyrics

Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar

Ul Julool Ishq - Gustaakh Ishq (Gulzar) – Winner

Yaar Mere - Homebound

Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara

Bande - Superboys of Malegaon

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shararat - Dhurandhar

Qayde Se - Metro… In Dino

Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara (Shreya Ghoshal) – Winner

Barbaad - Saiyaara

Humsafar - Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Dhurandhar Title Track - Dhurandhar

Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar

Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara (Faheem Abdullah) – Winner

Dhun - Saiyaara

Barbaad - Saiyaara

Best Production Design

Chhaava

Dhurandhar (Saini S. Johray) – Winner

Gustaakh Ishq

Homebound

Superboys of Malegaon

Haq

Kesari: Chapter 2

Best Song

Dhurandhar Title Track - Dhurandhar

Gehra Hua - Dhurandhar

Saiyaara Title Track - Saiyaara (Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami) – Winner

Barbaad - Saiyaara

Humsafar - Saiyaara

Best Sound Design

Chhaava

Dhurandhar  (Bishwadeep Chatterjee) – Winner

Homebound

Humans in the Loop

Saiyaara

Best Special Effects

120 Bahadur

Chhaava

Dhurandhar - Winner

Jugnuma: The Fable

Thamma

Breakthrough Debut Director

Shazia Iqbal - Dhadak 2 - Winner

Dibakar Das Roy - Dilli Dark

Aranya Sahay - Humans in the Loop

Karan Singh Tyagi - Kesari Chapter 2

Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight

Breakthrough New Actor (Female)

Rasha Thadani - Azaad

Sara Arjun - Dhurandhar

Ridhima Singh - Humans in the Loop

Aneet Padda - Saiyaara - Winner

Shubhangi Dutt - Tanvi the Great

Breakthrough New Actor (Male)

Mohit Agarwal - Agra

Aaman Devgan - Azaad

Samuel Abiola Robinson - Dilli Dark

Aaishvary Thackeray - Nishaanchi

Ahaan Panday - Saiyaara - Winner

OTT Categories

Best Actor (Female)

Fatima Sana Shaikh - Aap Jaisa Koi

Sanya Malhotra - Mrs - Winner

Radhika Apte - Saali Mohabbat

Saba Azad - Songs of Paradise

Mia Maelzer - Stolen

Farida Jalal - The Great Shamsuddin Family

Shreya Chaudhry - The Mehta Boys

Best Actor (Male)

Manoj Bajpayee - Inspector Zende

Abhishek Bachchan - Kaalidhar Laapata

Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Abhishek Banerjee - Stolen - Winner

Shubham Vardhan - Stolen

Best Script

Mrs

Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders

Songs of Paradise

Stolen - Winner

The Mehta Boys

Best Director

Aarti Kadav - Mrs

Honey Trehan - Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders

Karan Tejpal - Stolen - Winner

Anusha Rizvi - The Great Shamsuddin Family

Boman Irani - The Mehta Boys

Best OTT Film

Mrs

Raat Akeli Hai

Stolen – Winner

The Great Shamsuddin Family

The Mehta Boys

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