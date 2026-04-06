Screen Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Dhurandhar Leads With 14 Awards, Homebound Wins Best Film

Screen Awards 2026 full winners list: The Chetak Screen Awards ceremony was held in Mumbai on April 5, 2026. It honoured the best works of 2025, with awards across 31 categories. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which led the nominations with 24 nods, swept with 14 wins, including Best Director, Best Actor, Best Sound, Best Choreography and Best Cinematography among others.