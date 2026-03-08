India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Dube's Cameo Proves Numbers Don't Show Real Impact

India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube plays an impactful hand of 26 runs in just 8 balls and provides some much-needed boost in India's score at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Shivam Dube
India's Shivam Dube hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India put together a massive total of 255/5 on the board against New Zealand in the final

  • Shivam Dube played a knock of unbeaten 26 runs in 8 balls

  • His innings boosted India's final total

Keeping his happy knack of late, yet game-changing contributions going in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final, Shivam Dube bludgeoned an unbeaten eight-ball 26 to propel India to a record total of 255 for five against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8).

Dube came into bat when India were losing a bit of steam after losing 4 wickets in very quick time and a dry spell which saw only two boundaries scored in last 20 balls. It was an unfamiliar position for him, given he came on to bat in a much higher position in the semi-final. But he took the opportunity by its neck and played an unbeaten cameo of 26 runs off 8 balls, adding some much-needed quickfire runs in India's total.

This is not the first time in the competition Shivam Dube has impacted the game like this. In the do-or-die match against West Indies in the Super 8, he hit two boundaries in a crunch moment to make the job easier for India and release the pressure from Sanju Samson at the other end.

"For me, Shivam's two boundaries are as important as Sanju's 97 because if he hadn't hit those two boundaries, you won't have even spoken about it (97-run knock). The big contribution makes headlines. The small contribution, the contribution that can help the team win, cross that line, are very important." said Team India coach Gautam Gambhir after the match.

Related Content
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India Vs New Zealand: IND Register Highest Score In T20 World Cup Final History
India's Hardik Pandya, left, celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after the dismissal of England's Phil Salt during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026 - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Injury News And Form Ahead Of Ahmedabad Clash
Fans cheer in the stands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About The Final Game At Ahmedabad
India's Shivam Dube, left, celebrates his fifty runs as batting partner Hardik Pandya applauds during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube Star In 17-Run Win
Related Content

During the group stage, against Netherlands, in a very critical situation, Dube scored 66 runs in 31 balls, powering India to a safe score. India eventually won and Dube was named player of the match. It was his highest score in the competition.

Against England in the semi-final, Dube was the one who gave the innings a final push. He scored 43 runs in just 25 deliveries, taking a good total to a great and winning total on the board. Leaving the opposition on their knees.

Time and again, while Team India's top orders scored runs with in-form Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan taking up charge, Dube has silently contributed coming in the back end of the innings, helping Team India get to winning positions. If and when India wins the title, Dube's contributions will demand to hold the same impact as any others.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Axar Patel Sends Daryl Mitchell Back| NZ 126/6 (13)

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  2. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

  3. The Politics Of Accommodation: DMK’s Strategy Of Many Allies

  4. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  5. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  2. Balen Shah’s RSP Sweeps Nepal Polls, Set to Form Government

  3. Women Of The World:  How They Bear The Brunt Of War And Displacement

  4. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence