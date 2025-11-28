India Vs Chile, FIH Junior Men's World Cup 2025 Preview: Live Streaming, Squad - All You Need To Know

Two-time champions India, who last won the tournament in 2016 in Lucknow under the guidance of now senior women's coach Harendra Singh, are favourites to progress from Pool B

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Team India
Indian men's junior team in action. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on Chile in their Men's Junior Hockey World Cup opener

  • Two-time champions India, last won the WC in 2016

  • 24 teams will fight it out for the title in Chennai and Madurai

Hosts India, the joint second-most successful team in the tournament's history, will look to reclaim the title on home soil after nine years when they open their campaign against Chile in their opening pool match of the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup in Chennai on Friday.

Two-time champions India, who last won the tournament in 2016 in Lucknow under the guidance of now senior women's coach Harendra Singh, are favourites to progress from Pool B.

Besides India and Chile, Oman, who replaced Pakistan after the neighbours refused to travel to the country citing security reasons following Operation Sindoor, and Switzerland are the other teams in Pool B.

India have won the title twice -- 2001 at Hobart and 2016 in Lucknow. Germany are the most successful team in the tournament, which started 46 years ago in 1979, with seven titles.

Argentina share the bragging rights for the second-most successful team along with India, having won the title in 2005 and 2021.

Pakistan had won the inaugural edition in 1979 in Versailles (France), and Australia in 1997 beating India in Milton Keynes.

Related Content
Related Content

In the last edition in Kuala Lumpur in 2023, India finished fourth, losing to Spain 1-3 in the bronze-medal match with Germany lifting the trophy.

For the first time, 24 teams will fight it out for the title in Chennai and Madurai, the host cities.

The teams will be split into six groups of four each in a round-robin format. After the preliminary round, the group winners and the two best-second placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

Ranked second in the world, India are close contenders for the title. Germany are the world's top-ranked side in the under-21 category.

The tournament will be the biggest test for two-time Olympic medallist goalkeeper-turned-coach PR Sreejesh, who will be keen to prove his coaching credentials with an eye on mentoring the senior side in future.

Fresh off a silver medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, India have the momentum and a distinct home advantage.

But penalty-corner conversion, which was evident during the Sultan of Johor Cup, remains a concerns. India scored only eight goals from 53 penalty corners in the tournament.

But Sreejesh is aware of the shortcoming and has taken corrective steps.

"Yes, penalty-corner conversion was a concern in Malaysia but we have addressed the issue. We have put extra emphasis on both PC and PC defence. We have good drag-flickers, who are flicking 200-300 times a day. They have gained experience from the tournament and are now better equipped," Sreejesh had said on return from Malaysia.

India skipper Rohit will have to take some extra responsibility on the penalty corner front as the most experienced drag-flicker Araijeet Singh Hundal, who has played with the senior side as well, is out with a shoulder injury.

The tall forward, who has 21 senior caps and has scored five goals, has been a prolific goal-getter at the junior level with 33 goals in 40 official Under-21 appearances.

Bikramjit Singh and Princedeep Singh are the two goalkeepers, while the backline will feature captain Rohit, Amir Ali, who was part of the previous edition of the tournament, along with Anmol Ekka, Talem Priyo Barta, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur and Shardanand Tiwari.

The midfield will be manned by Ankit Pal, Adrohit Ekka, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Manmeet Singh and Rosan Kujur while Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Arshdeep Singh, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh and Gurjot will be in charge of the forward line.

Sreejesh will also have prepared his wards for fast counter-attacks by the rivals, which was an issue during the Sultan of Johor Cup. India had struggled to deal with fast counter-attacks from teams like Pakistan and eventual winners Australia in Malaysia.

Chile, placed 18th in FIH rankings, are not expected to trouble India much on Friday, but the hosts can't take any side lightly.

India vs Chile, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025: Live Streaming

When and where will the India vs Chile, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025 match be played?

The match will be played in Chennai, on Friday, November 28 at 8:30 PM (IST).

Where to watch the India vs Chile, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025 fixture live in India?

One can watch the India vs Chile, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025 fixture on the Star Sports Network. For live streaming, one can stream it on the JioHotstar app and website

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks LIVE Cricket Score, NPL 2025: Kings Eye For Top Spot; Yaks Aiming For Comeback

  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Round 2 LIVE Score: PUN Lose To HAR Via Super Over; MUM Bowl Against VID

  3. Key Takeaways From Recently Concluded Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20I 2025 Series: Check Out Fixture List, Venues - All You Need To Know

  5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Headlines India's U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Check Full Squad And Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. RTI Reveals Delhi Government Wastes ₹38 Lakh On Artificial Rain Experiment

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  5. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  2. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  5. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs