India 7-0 Chile, FIH Men's Junior WC 2025: Rosan Khujur, Dilraj Singh Score Brace In Thumping Win
Rosan Khujur and Dilraj Singh scored a brace each as India thrashed Chile 7-0 to open their FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup campaign on a resounding note here on Friday. After a barren first quarter, Rosan (16th, 21st minutes) scored two field goals, while Dilraj (25th, 34th) also found the net twice. Ajeet Yadav (35th), Anmol Ekka (48th) and skipper Rohit (60th) were the other goal scorers for India. India will take on Oman in their second Pool B match on Saturday. The Indians, ranked second in the Under-21 category, were the dominant side and enjoyed majority of possession in the first quarter but failed to create any clear cut scoring chance.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE