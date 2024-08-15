The recent rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has shaken the nation. The doctor was found raped and murdered in the hospital lecture hall on August 9. The details of the crime are shocking and distressing. Citizens have taken to the streets to protest and demand swift action. Amidst this, Bollywood celebrities have also taken to their social media to speak up about the incident.
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a post where she shared statistics highlighting the sexual crimes against women. She mentioned how women are targeted by violence, and she requested the power-making bodies to focus more on creating safe spaces for women. She wrote, “Don't tell women to change their path; change the terrain. Every woman deserves better.”
Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and spoke about the Kolkata rape and murder case. She reshared a post that mentioned the post-mortem details of the victim. The actor wrote, “If it's too difficult for you to read, imagine what it was for her. Disgusting, horrific, hang him by his B***.”
Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video of him reciting a poem – ‘Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti.’ Through the poem, the actor highlighted the gender inequalities and how women take drastic steps to keep themselves safe. He said, “Kaash main bhi ladki hoti, main bhi na kundi lagakar soti.”
Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. The actor and BJP MP wrote, “Murder of a trainee woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is horrible & horrific. The semi-nude body of the woman post-graduate trainee doctor was found inside the seminar hall on Friday morning. She was brutally murdered, and her body bore multiple injury marks. The preliminary autopsy report indicated sexual abuse before her murder. I hope the case is transferred to CBI for complete inquiry and the assaulter is punished harshly.”
Vijay Varma reshared a video on his Instagram Stories which highlighted what the doctors are saying about the rape and murder case. He wrote, “At least, protect our protectors.”
The case has currently been transferred to the CBI.