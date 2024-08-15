Art & Entertainment

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim

The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata has shook the nation. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to talk about the case.

Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut speak on Kolkata rape and murder case
Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The recent rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has shaken the nation. The doctor was found raped and murdered in the hospital lecture hall on August 9. The details of the crime are shocking and distressing. Citizens have taken to the streets to protest and demand swift action. Amidst this, Bollywood celebrities have also taken to their social media to speak up about the incident.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a post where she shared statistics highlighting the sexual crimes against women. She mentioned how women are targeted by violence, and she requested the power-making bodies to focus more on creating safe spaces for women. She wrote, “Don't tell women to change their path; change the terrain. Every woman deserves better.”

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and spoke about the Kolkata rape and murder case. She reshared a post that mentioned the post-mortem details of the victim. The actor wrote, “If it's too difficult for you to read, imagine what it was for her. Disgusting, horrific, hang him by his B***.”

Parineeti Chopra on her Instagram Stories
Parineeti Chopra on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video of him reciting a poem – ‘Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti.’ Through the poem, the actor highlighted the gender inequalities and how women take drastic steps to keep themselves safe. He said, “Kaash main bhi ladki hoti, main bhi na kundi lagakar soti.”

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. The actor and BJP MP wrote, “Murder of a trainee woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is horrible & horrific. The semi-nude body of the woman post-graduate trainee doctor was found inside the seminar hall on Friday morning. She was brutally murdered, and her body bore multiple injury marks. The preliminary autopsy report indicated sexual abuse before her murder. I hope the case is transferred to CBI for complete inquiry and the assaulter is punished harshly.”

Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram Stories
Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Vijay Varma reshared a video on his Instagram Stories which highlighted what the doctors are saying about the rape and murder case. He wrote, “At least, protect our protectors.”

Vijay Varma on his Instagram Stories
Vijay Varma on his Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The case has currently been transferred to the CBI.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe Gets Debut Goal As Los Blancos Win Super Cup
  2. Wayne Rooney Gets First Win As Plymouth Argyle Boss, Middlesbrough Dump Leeds United Out Of EFL Cup
  3. Jude Bellingham Describes Kylian Mbappe As Perfect Team-Mate After Debut Goal
  4. Newcastle United Drawn Away To Nottingham Forest In EFL Cup Second Round
  5. English Premier League: Brighton Sign Germany U21 Winger Brajan Gruda
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  2. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  3. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  5. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Independence Day LIVE: Modi Speech After Reiterating Commitment Towards Viksit Bharat
  2. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  4. Independence Day 2024: The Idea Of India Through The Constitutional Lens
  5. Independence Day 2024: Rahul Gandhi Becomes First Leader Of Opposition To Attend Red Fort Address In 10 Years
Entertainment News
  1. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  2. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  3. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  4. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  5. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
US News
  1. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
World News
  1. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  2. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  3. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  4. Brazil Plane Crash: An 'Icing Event' Behind The Mishap? | Experts' Take
  5. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?