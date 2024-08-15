The recent rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has shaken the nation. The doctor was found raped and murdered in the hospital lecture hall on August 9. The details of the crime are shocking and distressing. Citizens have taken to the streets to protest and demand swift action. Amidst this, Bollywood celebrities have also taken to their social media to speak up about the incident.