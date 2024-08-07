Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report

Actress Alia Bhatt will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in YRF's 'Alpha'. It is the first female-led spy universe film of YRF's spy universe and is billed as one of the most ambitious action spy films led by female protagonists. Sharvari Wagh is also the lead alongside Alia. Both are playing key roles in the spy-thriller. As per the latest report, Alia will resume filming for the second schedule of 'Alpha' in Kashmir in September 2024. The shooting already began in the first week of July in Mumbai at YRF studio.
A source informed India Today that after wrapping up the Mumbai schedule of 'Alpha', the team will be heading to Kashmir for the next schedule. ''The Kashmir schedule is a short one, which will begin by the end of August and wrap up by the first week of September,'' added the source.
Alia and Sharvari have undergone rigorous training sessions to get into the skin of their characters. They will be seen performing some really high-octane action scenes. 'Alpha' is being directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra who is leaving no stone unturned to make it an action spectacle.
Alia revealed the title of her upcoming film in July with an intriguing video. She said in Hindi, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehle akshar aur hamare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tez, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har shahar mein ek jungle hai aur har jungle mein raaj karega ek Alpha (The first alphabet of the Greek language and our motto – first, fastest and courageous. If you see, every city is a jungle and an Alpha rules every jungle)”.
Apart from 'Alpha', Alia will also be seen in 'Jigra' and 'Love & War'.