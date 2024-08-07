Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report

The shooting of 'Alpha' already began in the first week of July in Mumbai at YRF studio.

Alia Bhatt to start shooting for Alpha in September
Alia Bhatt to start shooting for 'Alpha' in September Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Alia Bhatt will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in YRF's 'Alpha'. It is the first female-led spy universe film of YRF's spy universe and is billed as one of the most ambitious action spy films led by female protagonists. Sharvari Wagh is also the lead alongside Alia. Both are playing key roles in the spy-thriller. As per the latest report, Alia will resume filming for the second schedule of 'Alpha' in Kashmir in September 2024. The shooting already began in the first week of July in Mumbai at YRF studio.

A source informed India Today that after wrapping up the Mumbai schedule of 'Alpha', the team will be heading to Kashmir for the next schedule. ''The Kashmir schedule is a short one, which will begin by the end of August and wrap up by the first week of September,'' added the source.

Alia Bhatt - Instagram
Alia Bhatt Calls Motherhood 'Magical': Every Day Is A Discovery And A New Layer To Your Life

BY Garima Das

Alia and Sharvari have undergone rigorous training sessions to get into the skin of their characters. They will be seen performing some really high-octane action scenes. 'Alpha' is being directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra who is leaving no stone unturned to make it an action spectacle. 

Alia revealed the title of her upcoming film in July with an intriguing video. She said in Hindi, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehle akshar aur hamare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tez, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har shahar mein ek jungle hai aur har jungle mein raaj karega ek Alpha (The first alphabet of the Greek language and our motto – first, fastest and courageous. If you see, every city is a jungle and an Alpha rules every jungle)”.

Apart from 'Alpha', Alia will also be seen in 'Jigra' and 'Love & War'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Riyan Parag Shines On Debut As Men In Blue Restrict Hosts To 248 Runs
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  3. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  5. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Pleased With Spurs 'Growth' As Second Premier League Season Awaits
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: We Have So Much Potential, Says USWNT Semi-Final Hero Sophia Smith
  3. Barcelona 2-2 Milan (3-4 On Penalties): Lewandowski Scores A Brace But Rossoneri Win Shootout - Data Debrief
  4. Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief
  5. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  2. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  3. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  4. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Loss For The Country': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan's Son Says After Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification
  2. 'Hindus Targeted In Bangladesh, Unity Needed To Fight Threat To Sanatan Dharma: UP CM Adityanath
  3. ‘Centre And States Must Come Together For Long Term Measure Against Disasters’: Himachal CM Sukhu
  4. 'Real Reason...': Oppn Seeks 'Thorough Investigation' Into Vinesh Phogat's Olympics Disqualification
  5. Day In Pics: August 07, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report
  2. Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud And Non-Payment By A Jewellery Brand
  3. Here's Why Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow Has Not Watched A Single Episode Of 'House Of The Dragon'
  4. BTS' Suga Issues Apology For Drunk Driving Incident During Military Service; Agency Confirms 'Disciplinary Action' Will Be Taken
  5. Ananya Panday Dating Former Model Walker Blanco After Breakup With Aditya Roy Kapur? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Did Ancient Egyptians Use 'Advanced Technology' To Construct Pyramids? Here's What Researchers Found
  2. 5 Shocking Controversies Surrounding Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz You Need To Know
  3. NASA Delays Launch Of SpaceX's Crew-9 Mission| What Will Happen To Starliner Crew Now?
  4. Top 10 US Cities For Good Quality Of Life
  5. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
World News
  1. Germany: 1 Dead, 8 Believed Trapped As Part Of Hotel Collapses In Western Region
  2. Did Ancient Egyptians Use 'Advanced Technology' To Construct Pyramids? Here's What Researchers Found
  3. 5 Shocking Controversies Surrounding Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz You Need To Know
  4. Sri Lanka: Rajapaksas Officially Ditch Wickremesinghe, Youngest Heir Announced As Candidate For Lanka Presidency
  5. NASA Delays Launch Of SpaceX's Crew-9 Mission| What Will Happen To Starliner Crew Now?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified, Antim Panghal Bows Out; Golfer Diksha Dagar Tied 3rd In Round 1
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Riyan Parag Shines On Debut As Men In Blue Restrict Hosts To 248 Runs
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign