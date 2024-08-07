Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report

Actress Alia Bhatt will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in YRF's 'Alpha'. It is the first female-led spy universe film of YRF's spy universe and is billed as one of the most ambitious action spy films led by female protagonists. Sharvari Wagh is also the lead alongside Alia. Both are playing key roles in the spy-thriller. As per the latest report, Alia will resume filming for the second schedule of 'Alpha' in Kashmir in September 2024. The shooting already began in the first week of July in Mumbai at YRF studio.