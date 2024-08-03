Art & Entertainment

'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack

Starring Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dia Mirza, the teaser of 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' is here. This Anubhav Sinha directorial will release on Netflix on August 29.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack
Vijay Varma in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' teaser Photo: YouTube
The hijacking of IC 814 on its way to Delhi from Nepal in 1999 shook the nation to its core. Now, director Anubhav Sinha is all set to make a series based on this hijacking. Titled ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, the upcoming series has started making waves on social media. The official teaser of the series was released by Netflix today and it has become the talk of the town.

The 1:10 minute long teaser of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ opens with a shot of a plane on the runway. The teaser shows Vijay Varma playing the role of the captain Sharan Dev in the series. As the video progresses, it is shown how the masked Pakistani militants hijack the plane. They put the captain at gunpoint, attack the passengers and the cabin crew, and unleash terror on the plane as they take it to Kandahar. Along with the attack, it also shows how the government tries to gain control of this precarious situation.

Take a look at the teaser of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ here.

Reacting to the teaser, one fan said, “Acting powerhouse Naseeruddin Sir & the current acting powerhouse Vijay Verma in one Movie I'm really excited for this one.” A second fan commented, “And this is exactly how you create a masterpiece with a bouquet of actors filled with talent and flawless versatility. Can't wait for this Netflix....29th august cannot arrive sooner.” A third fan mentioned, “Star cast blew my mind… don't have words when I see such content, directors, cast coming together for us. Anything for you, Netflix. Entertainment is a key ingredient for life, and you know that very well. Kudos.”

Starring Vijay Varma, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Manoj Pahwa, and Naseeruddin Shah, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ has been helmed by Anubhav Sinha. It will premiere on Netflix from August 29 onwards.

