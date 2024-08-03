The 1:10 minute long teaser of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ opens with a shot of a plane on the runway. The teaser shows Vijay Varma playing the role of the captain Sharan Dev in the series. As the video progresses, it is shown how the masked Pakistani militants hijack the plane. They put the captain at gunpoint, attack the passengers and the cabin crew, and unleash terror on the plane as they take it to Kandahar. Along with the attack, it also shows how the government tries to gain control of this precarious situation.