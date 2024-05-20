Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Naseeruddin Shah 'Could Hardly Hold Back Tears' During 'Manthan' Screening At The Prestigious Film Festival

Naseeruddin Shah said it felt "unreal" to him to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2024. The veteran actor also said he never dreamt that he would be part of it one day.

Instagram
Naseeruddin Shah on 'Manthan' screening at Cannes 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Almost 50 years after its release, the cult classic 'Manthan' was screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. 'Manthan' actor Naseeruddin Shah attended the screening with his wife Ratna Pathak Shah and his co-star Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar. It was a surreal moment for everyone. Naseeruddin Shah remembered his co-stars Girish Karnad, Smita Patil and Amrish Puri. He called Smita “a dear friend'' of him. He told Brut India that it was a "terribly emotional experience". 

On walking the red carpet, Naseeruddin said it felt "unreal" to him and the actor never dreamt that he would be part of it one day. He added he has always seen the red carpet ceremony either on video or in photographs. "I have seen all these lovely ladies parading themselves in their gorgeous costumes. I never dreamt I'd be a part of that one day. So, my wife and I decided to keep it as simple as possible,'' said the veteran actor.

Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Amul MD Jayen Mehta
Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Amul MD Jayen Mehta Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Shah, 73, called it an emotional experience because there were so many friends who were in the film. ''Girish was a friend and my teacher. He was the director of FTII. Smita was a dear friend and so was Amrish. None of them are there any longer,'' he said.

He continued, "So many faces which one had sort of slipped one's memory. To see all those people again who used to, who were almost everybody in the unit got dragged in... I felt very proud, prouder of this film than I have ever felt. I've always treasured this film very dearly to my heart. So it was a moving experience, I could hardly hold back the tears. And I find that the film has really stood the test of time."

'Manthan', directed by Shyam Benegal, was a pathbreaking film which was inspired by milk pioneering movement of Verghese Kurien who is known as 'The Milkman of India'. The film also starred Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anant Nag and Mohan Agashe among others.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Deeply Saddened, Shocked': PM Modi Extends Condolences Over Iran President Raisi's Death
  2. The Great Khali Draws Flak For Lifting 30-Yr-Old Jyoti Amge, World's Shortest Woman | Viral Video
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jharkhand Emerges As Crucial Battleground
  4. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  5. Heatwave: Delhi's Najafgarh Logs 47.8 Deg C, Highest In Country, Red Alert On; Warning In Kerala Over Rain
Entertainment News
  1. Kiara Advani Reveals Why She Said Yes To Being Part Of Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' And Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3'
  2. Katy Perry Gets Emotional As She Bids Adieu To ‘American Idol’ After Seven Seasons
  3. Alfonso Ribeiro Claims His Role In ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Ended His Acting Career
  4. Shahid Kapoor Says ‘Every Vote Matters’ As He Shows His Inked Finger
  5. Paresh Rawal: 'Bad Politicians Created By People Who Go On A Picnic On Voting Day'
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Roland Garros Qualifying To Prioritise Grass Season
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  3. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Qualifier 1 Preview
  4. World Para Athletics C'ships: Deepthi Clinches Gold With WR Time In 400m T20 Class
  5. NBA Playoffs: New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Fractures Hand In Game 7 Loss To Indiana Pacers
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: President Raisi, Foreign Minister Killed In Chopper Crash, Confirms State Media
  2. Watch: Iran’s President Raisi’s Last Footage Before Helicopter Crash. Know About Vietnam War-Era Chopper
  3. 'Deeply Saddened, Shocked': PM Modi Extends Condolences Over Iran President Raisi's Death
  4. Lai Ching-te Sworn In As Taiwan President Amid Long-Standing Struggle With China
  5. Iran President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian Dead After Helicopter Crash, Confirms State Media
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: 10.28% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM; Modi Says 'Never Said A Word Against Minorities'
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray