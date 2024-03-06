Anubhav Sinha Explains Why He Would Be 'Half Dead' If He Weren't Helming Films

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for politically edgy films such as 'Mulk', 'Article 15' and 'Anek', has said he would be half dead if he were not helming movies.

Speaking at a FICCI Frames panel discussion alongside 'The Family Man' duo Raj and DK, Sinha said: "I was an engineer and I became a director, then it was out of no choice that I started writing. It has been for 30 years that I have been writing and now I enjoy it a lot. If I were not directing, I would be half dead, but the other half that would have remained alive, would probably keep writing."