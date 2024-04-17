Parineeti Chopra On 'Pregnancy And Plastic Surgery Rumours’ Amid ‘Chamkila’ Shoot: I Lost Out On A Lot Of Work

Parineeti Chopra played the role of Amarjot Kaur in Amar Singh Chamkila’s biopic, starring Diljit Dosanjh, and helmed by Imtiaz Ali. And little was she aware that the Netflix film, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, would prove to be a turning point in her career and open to rave reviews.
During the film’s promotions, Parineeti recently spoke about how the role meant for her to gain 15 kilos of weight. “Imtiaz sir told me to gain 15 kgs and said there would be no makeup on my face. I had to look my worst in Chamkila and I said, ‘I will do it,” she told Bollywood Hungama.
Advertisement
While everyone warned her against gaining weight, stating how it would put an “end to her career,” Parineeti revealed she took inspiration from Vidya Balan. “Vidya Balan inspired me to take up the challenge because she did it for The Dirty Picture,” said Parineeti. She added, “As I was shooting for Chamkila for over two years, I lost out on a lot of work. I looked my worst and there were pregnancy and plastic surgery rumours, too.”
Not to miss, when Parineeti wore a loose kaftan at the trailer launch event of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, several speculated about her pregnancy, and reacting to it, she shared a video on Instagram. She jokingly wrote, “Entering my fitted clothes era”. Ahead of the film’s release, she even gave a peek into her workout routine, revealing that she has been working out to lose those extra kilos.
Advertisement
“I spent 6 months last year singing in Rahman sir’s studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix). Music and Food. That was my routine. Now that the film is done, the story is the opposite. I miss the studio and work in the gym trying to look like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! It’s been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role. Many more inches to go.#Chamkila #ImtiazAli #Netflix (sic),” she wrote.
The actor also revealed how she decided to not make enough public appearances because she was “not looking like herself.” She said, “I was hardly seen on any red carpet. I wasn’t even papped. Fashion had taken a back seat because I didn’t look like myself. I don’t look like myself even now. But I would still prefer 10 Chamkilas over a red carpet appearance.”
'Amar Singh Chamkila', which premiered on April 12, was on floors when Parineeti got married to politician Raghav Chadha. “I got married with all the weight that I had gained so whenever I look at my wedding pictures, I will only be reminded of Chamkila,” she signed off.