Parineeti Chopra On 'Pregnancy And Plastic Surgery Rumours’ Amid ‘Chamkila’ Shoot: I Lost Out On A Lot Of Work

“I spent 6 months last year singing in Rahman sir’s studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix). Music and Food. That was my routine. Now that the film is done, the story is the opposite. I miss the studio and work in the gym trying to look like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! It’s been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role. Many more inches to go.#Chamkila #ImtiazAli #Netflix (sic),” she wrote.