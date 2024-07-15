Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: Akshay Kumar discloses the story behind changing his name
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: Akshay Kumar reveals the story behind changing his name from Rajiv Bhatia after entering bollywood. He reveals that he did not change on the priest's suggestion but there were other reason too.
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: Wimbledon Finals 2024, Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, were seen holding hands, capturing the attention of fans and media.
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' release date was announced in February this year, bringing much anticipation and excitement to fans eagerly awaiting the film's release. It's star are Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Sheirgill.
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: 'Sarfira' and 'Indian 2', both flims are giving tough competition to each other. The total box office worldwide collection of 'Sarfira' is Rs 19 crore. The total box office worldwide collection of 'Indian 2' is Rs 109.15 crore.
Entertainment News LIVE: 'Shannen Doherty', a beloved actor known for her role in 'Beverly Hills 90210' has passed away at age of 53. She had been battling breast cancer since 2015 and left a lasting impact on television with her talent.
Tollywood Entertainment LIVE: Sivakarthikeyan, a popular actor, recently uploads a video from the naming ceremony of his child, names him Pavan Read Full Story
Entertainment LIVE: An FIR has been filed against actor Rakshit Shetty and his production house for using songs without permission in their film 'Bachelor Party'.
Bollywood LIVE Update: Karan Johar recently signs Neha Kakkar to his Dharma Cornerstone Agency , praising her as a formidable talent in the entertainment industry.
Bollywood LIVE Update: Jaaved Jaaferi, a bollywood actor shut down rumors that his son Meezan received a luxurious apartment worth 30 crore rupees from Mukesh Ambani.
Entertainment LIVE Update: KA Teaser: Kiran Abbavaram official teaser is released and directed by Sujith and Sandeep.
Entertainment LIVE Update: Wiz Khalifa, an American rapper arrested in Romania for possessing illegal drugs.
Entertainment News LIVE Update 15 July 2024: Diljit Dosanjh, a punjabi singer met Justin Tradeau on his show in Canada.
Entertainment News LIVE Update 15 July 2024: According to an IANS report, the incident occurred during a music festival where Khalifa was performing at the Costinesti resort in Constanta county. Khalifa apologised for the incident on Social Media.
Entertainment News LIVE Update 15 July 2024: Exclusive: Ali Fazal, also known as Guddu Bhaiya, reveals the insights of the 'Mirzapur 3'.
Bollywood News LIVE Update: Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, a newly married couple on vacation mood and share the pictures on social media.
Bollywood News LIVE Update: Vicky Kaushal has dismissed Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours. At a recent event, he said there’s no truth to the speculations. He also discussed his plans for Katrina’s upcoming birthday, i.e. on July 16.
Bollywood News LIVE Update: Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, stars of "Bad News," took a metro ride in Delhi to promote their movie.
Bollywood News LIVE Update: Hina Khan is back to work as she posts ‘ My first work assignment after my diagnosis…’
Bollywood News LIVE Update: Aman Preet Singh, brother of actress Rakul Preet Singh, was arrested by Hyderabad police in a drugs case. The arrest has drawn considerable attention due to his relationship with the popular actress.