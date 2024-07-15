Art & Entertainment

Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours

Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Get the live entertainment news, celebrity updates and the latest trending news from Bollywood, Hollywood and other film industries.

15 July 2024
Diljit Dosanjh
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: Welcome to live entertainment blog! We provide you real time updates, breaking news, and all the coverage of the latest happening in the world of entertainment. From celebrity gossip and movie releases to music, flim and award shows.
Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: Akshay Kumar discloses the story behind changing his name

Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: Akshay Kumar reveals the story behind changing his name from Rajiv Bhatia after entering bollywood. He reveals that he did not change on the priest's suggestion but there were other reason too.

Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted at At 2024 Wimbledon Finals

Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: Wimbledon Finals 2024, Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, were seen holding hands, capturing the attention of fans and media.

Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' will be telecast on Netflix on August 9

Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' release date was announced in February this year, bringing much anticipation and excitement to fans eagerly awaiting the film's release. It's star are Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 3

Entertainment LIVE Updates, 15 July: 'Sarfira' and 'Indian 2', both flims are giving tough competition to each other. The total box office worldwide collection of 'Sarfira' is Rs 19 crore. The total box office worldwide collection of 'Indian 2' is Rs 109.15 crore.

Entertainment News LIVE: 'Shannen Doherty' dies at 53 after battling cancer

Entertainment News LIVE: 'Shannen Doherty', a beloved actor known for her role in 'Beverly Hills 90210' has passed away at age of 53. She had been battling breast cancer since 2015 and left a lasting impact on television with her talent.

Tollywood Entertainment LIVE:  Sivakarthikeyan uploads a video from the naming ceremony of his third child

Tollywood Entertainment LIVE: Sivakarthikeyan, a popular actor, recently uploads a video from the naming ceremony of his child, names him Pavan Read Full Story

Entertainment LIVE: Rakshit Shetty and his production house face legal action

Entertainment LIVE: An FIR has been filed against actor Rakshit Shetty and his production house for using songs without permission in their film 'Bachelor Party'.

Bollywood LIVE Update: Karan Johar signs Neha Kakkar to his Dharma Cornerstone Agency 

Bollywood LIVE Update: Karan Johar recently signs Neha Kakkar to his Dharma Cornerstone Agency , praising her as a formidable talent in the entertainment industry.

Bollywood LIVE Update: Jaaved Jaaferi responds to allegations that his son Meezan received 

Bollywood LIVE Update: Jaaved Jaaferi, a bollywood actor shut down rumors that his son Meezan received a luxurious apartment worth 30 crore rupees from Mukesh Ambani.

Entertainment LIVE Update: KA Teaser is out 

Entertainment LIVE Update: KA Teaser: Kiran Abbavaram official teaser is released and directed by Sujith and Sandeep.

KA Teaser
Entertainment LIVE Update: Wiz Khalifa was taken into custody in Romania for possessing illegal drugs  

Entertainment LIVE Update: Wiz Khalifa, an American rapper arrested in Romania for possessing illegal drugs.

Wiz Khalifa
Entertainment News LIVE Update 15 July 2024: Diljit Dosanjh met Justin Trudeau on his show in Canada

Entertainment News LIVE Update 15 July 2024: Diljit Dosanjh, a punjabi singer met Justin Tradeau on his show in Canada.

Entertainment News LIVE Update 15 July 2024: Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested For Possessing Illegal Drugs In Romania

Entertainment News LIVE Update 15 July 2024: According to an IANS report, the incident occurred during a music festival where Khalifa was performing at the Costinesti resort in Constanta county. Khalifa apologised for the incident on Social Media.

Entertainment News LIVE Update 15 July 2024: Exclusive:  Ali Fazal unveils the jail sequence in 'Mirzapur 3'

Entertainment News LIVE Update 15 July 2024: Exclusive: Ali Fazal, also known as Guddu Bhaiya, reveals the insights of the 'Mirzapur 3'.

Bollywood News LIVE Update: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share pictures of their second honeymoon in the Philippines

Bollywood News LIVE Update: Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, a newly married couple on vacation mood and share the pictures on social media.

Bollywood News LIVE Update: Vicky Kaushal dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours

Bollywood News LIVE Update: Vicky Kaushal has dismissed Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours. At a recent event, he said there’s no truth to the speculations. He also discussed his plans for Katrina’s upcoming birthday, i.e. on July 16.

Bollywood News LIVE Update: Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk on a metro ride during their promotion of the movie 'Bad Newz' 

Bollywood News LIVE Update: Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, stars of "Bad News," took a metro ride in Delhi to promote their movie.

Bollywood News LIVE Update: Hina Khan is back to work

Bollywood News LIVE Update: Hina Khan is back to work as she posts ‘ My first work assignment after my diagnosis…’

Bollywood News LIVE Update: Aman Preet Singh, Rakul Preet Singh's brother, was arrested by Hyderabad police in a drugs case.

Bollywood News LIVE Update: Aman Preet Singh, brother of actress Rakul Preet Singh, was arrested by Hyderabad police in a drugs case. The arrest has drawn considerable attention due to his relationship with the popular actress.

rakul preet singh aman
