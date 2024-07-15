The video has fetched over 9K likes. Reacting to the video, fans poured in their wishes and prayers for the actor and his son. One fan wrote, “Heartiest congratulations @Siva_Kartikeyan sir. Wishing your family endless love, happiness, and wonderful memories together. May Pavan bring immense joy and pride into your lives on behalf of Thalapathy @actorvijay and his fans.” A second fan mentioned, “Hearty congratulations, brother. May you and your family be blessed with an abundance of most and more in all spheres of your life.” A third fan commented, “Beautiful and heartwarming clip.”