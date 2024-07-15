Popular Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan welcomed his third child with his wife Arathy last month. The actor has now taken to social media to share a video from the naming ceremony. He named his son Pavan. The heartwarming video has become the talk of the town, and fans cannot get enough of it.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Sivakarthikeyan shared a video which included snippets from the naming ceremony of his third child. The video showed adorable visuals from the pooja. In one of the frames, the actor was seen cradling his child, who was wrapped in a warm blanket. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Aaradhana - Gugan – PAVAN.” The actor has an older daughter, Aaradhana, and a younger son, Gugan. Pavan is his youngest son.
Take a look at the video shared by Sivakarthikeyan here.
The video has fetched over 9K likes. Reacting to the video, fans poured in their wishes and prayers for the actor and his son. One fan wrote, “Heartiest congratulations @Siva_Kartikeyan sir. Wishing your family endless love, happiness, and wonderful memories together. May Pavan bring immense joy and pride into your lives on behalf of Thalapathy @actorvijay and his fans.” A second fan mentioned, “Hearty congratulations, brother. May you and your family be blessed with an abundance of most and more in all spheres of your life.” A third fan commented, “Beautiful and heartwarming clip.”
The actor had welcomed Pavan on June 2. Sharing the announcement, he said, “Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we welcome our baby boy born on June 2nd. Our family has grown a little bigger and a whole lot happier. We need all your love, support, and blessings, as always.”
On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in ‘Ayalaan.’ He is currently working on his 23rd film with AR Murugadoss.