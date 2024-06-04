South Cinema

Sivakarthikeyan Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Arathy, Shares Announcement On Social Media

Sivakarthikeyan has announced that he has welcomed a third child with his wife, Arathy. He shared a note on his social media.

X
Sivakarthikeyan with his wife Arathy and kids Photo: X
info_icon

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has taken to his social media to share a piece of happy news with his fans. The actor has announced that he has welcomed a third child with his wife, Aarthy. The news has left his fans elated.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Sivakarthikeyan shared a note. The ‘Ayalaan’ actor said that he welcomed his third child on June 2. He wrote, “Dear all, Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we welcome our baby boy born on June 2nd Our family has grown a little bigger and a whole lot happier. We need all your love, support, and blessings, as always -Gugan, Aaradhana, Aarthy & Sivakarthikeyan.” He also assured his fans that his wife and the newborn child were doing fine.

Take a look at the note shared by Sivakarthikeyan here.

The tweet has fetched over 26K likes. Reacting to the post, fans left congratulatory messages for the actor and his family. One fan said, “Congrats @Siva_Kartikeyan! Best wishes to Arathy and baby!” A second fan wrote, “I can't wait for you to talk about him during #Amaran interviews.” A third fan commented, “Congratulations na… happy for the 3rd joy of your life! May your family be blessed with an abundance of happiness and health.” The actor and his wife did not make any official announcements regarding her pregnancy. However, a recent video circulating on social media showed the couple at a birthday party, where Aarthy was noticeably pregnant. As the video went viral, fans started connecting the dots. The couple tied the knot in 2010.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in ‘Ayalaan.’ He will be next seen in ‘Amaran.’ The movie has been helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy. It explores the life of Major Mukund Varadharajan. While the filmmakers have announced a September release, the exact date has not yet been finalized.

