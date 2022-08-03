Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Aditi Shankar Comes Onboard Sivakarthikeyan-Starrer 'Maaveeran'

The unit of director Madonne Ashwin's upcoming film, 'Maaveeran', featuring actor Siva Karthikeyan in the lead, on Wednesday announced that actress Aditi Shankar, who is also the daughter of ace director Shankar, had come onboard the project.

Aditi Shankar
Aditi Shankar Instagram/@aditishankarofficial

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 12:37 pm

The unit of director Madonne Ashwin's upcoming film, 'Maaveeran', featuring actor Siva Karthikeyan in the lead, on Wednesday announced that actress Aditi Shankar, who is also the daughter of ace director Shankar, had come onboard the project.

Taking to Twitter, Shanthi Talkies, the production house of the film, said: "We are glad to have Aditi Shankar onboard! 'Maaveeran'"


Aditi, who is also a doctor and a singer apart from being an actress, has got this opportunity even before the release of her first film, 'Viruman', which features actor Karthi in the lead. 'Maaveeran', a bilingual that is being made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, has been titled 'Mahaveerudu' in Telugu.

Cinematography for the film is by Vidhu Ayyanna and music is by Bharath Sankar. Editing for the film is by Philomin Raj and art direction is by Kumar Gangappan. Interestingly, the stunt director for the project seems to have changed. While Phoenix Prabhu was named the stunt director at the time of announcement of the film's titles, the production house has now named well-known stunt man, Yannick Ben, as the film's stunt choreographer.

[With Inputs From IANS]

