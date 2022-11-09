Kareena Kapoor Khan On Working With Tabu In ‘The Crew’: It’s An Unrivalled Honour

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon will be sharing screen space for the first time together in ‘The Crew’. Produced by the Veere Di Wedding duo, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the film is being touted as a cocktail of drama and comedy.

Talking about working with Veteran actors like Tabu, Kareena says that she has been a big fan of her forever. “I think I’ve just been waiting for something like this to come together with the right people. Rhea, I always knew that when you did something again, it would be nothing short of amazing,” she answered Rhea during an interview with Vogue

“ I remember when we discussed the plot and you told me you were planning to rope in Tabu and Kriti...I just thought about how perfect it would be if you could actually manage to sign them on. You and I created magic together in Veere, but it’s going to be so wonderful to make this movie with two such stellar female actors. I’ve been a big fan of Tabu, and like she was saying earlier, Lolo [Karisma] did mention that it’s an unrivalled honour for me to be sharing screen space with a veteran like her,” she adds.

Kareena also says that Kriti is doing extremely well for herself and has really made an impression among the current crop of actors in Bollywood. I just think all of us are going to go out there and make a fabulous movie.

‘The Crew’ is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. The official statement reads, “Three women work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The Crew is a rib-tickling ride of comedy of errors and mishaps! Life comes to you with its set of challenges, are you up for it?”