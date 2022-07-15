Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mahesh Babu Unveils The Title For Siva Karthikeyan's Next

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who took to his social media, unveiled the title and the announcement teaser for Siva Karthikeya's next movie.

Siva Karthikeyan
Siva Karthikeyan Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 3:09 pm

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who took to his social media, unveiled the title and the announcement teaser for Siva Karthikeyan's next movie. Titled 'Maaveeran' in Tamil, the bilingual movie is titled 'Mahaveerudu'in Telugu.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy to unveil the title of @Siva_Kartikeyan's #Maaveeran! Best wishes to the entire team!", as he shared the title teaser of Madonne Ashwin's upcoming directorial.


The excited Siva Karthikeyan, expressed his gratitude towards Mahesh Babu for releasing the title, as he wrote, "This is a great start for the film and to the team.. Thank you so much for your kind gesture @urstrulyMahesh sir.. Indeed a very special moment for me sir #Maaveeran". The teaser clip is intriguing, as Siva Karthikeyan plays a superhero in this action movie.


'Mahaveerudu' will be produced by Shanthi Talkies and directed by Madonne Ashwin. The film's production will begin soon. Siva Karthikeyan has completed the talkie part of his straight Telugu film 'Prince', which would be released in time for Diwali. Anudeep KV of 'Jathi Ratnalu' fame directed the film.

Related stories

'Thank You' Trailer Out: Naga Chaitanya Plays Good Guy Turned Bad By Riches

Pooja Hegde Unveils Trailer Of Telugu OTT Original 'Maa Neella Tank'

Trailer Of Aishwarya Rajesh-Starrer 'Driver Jamuna' Released

'Doctor' and 'Don', Siva Karthikeyan's previous flicks, performed well in Telugu and Tamil. The actor is also eager to establish himself in Telugu.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mahesh Babu Siva Karthikeyan Maaveeran Poster Release Trailer Release Upcoming Movies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies