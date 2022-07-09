Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Makers Of Next Mahesh Babu-Starrer Announce Filming, Release Dates

The evergreen duo of superstar Mahesh Babu and wordsmith Trivikram Srinivas is back with their highly-anticipated movie 'SSMB28'. The makers have made an official announcement regarding the movie's shooting commencement, as well as the release date of 'SSMB28'.

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 1:14 pm

"The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @urstrulyMahesh & wizard of words #Trivikram is back to REIGN! The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started. EPIC and MASSive blast awaits at theatres, Summer 2023!", the producers of Mahesh Babu's next wrote on their social media websites.

It is reported that the pre-production on the most anticipated film has begun, and the regular shoot for the film begins in August.

Tipped to be an entertainer with a different concept, Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady.

S Radhakrishna (China Babu) will produce the film under the Haarika & Hassine Creations.

This is the third time that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have come together for a movie, after 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'.

Trivikram has apparently prepared an entertaining script for Mahesh Babu that will appeal to a wide range of audiences. Furthermore, Mahesh Babu will play a hitherto unseen character in the film.

'SSMB28' will be shot on a rich budget with the promise of great production qualities. The music will be composed by the in-demand S. Thaman. P.S. Vinod will operate the camera, Naveen Nooli will be the editor and A.S. Prakash will serve as art director.

[With Inputs From IANS]

