Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hedge Upcoming Film Gets Officially Announced

Director Trivikram Srinivas's tentatively titled film 'SSMB28' features actors Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 2:29 pm

On Thursday, actor Mahesh Babu's 28th film was officially launched at Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. The project's core team was in attendance and took part in the rituals. After ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’, the film, tentatively titled ‘SSMB28’, marks director Trivikram Srinivas's third collaboration with Mahesh Babu. While Mahesh Babu wasn't able to attend, his wife Namrata Shirodkar attended the program.

The camera was turned on by industrialist Suresh Chukkapalli while Shirodkar sounded the clapboard for the first sequence starring actress Pooja Hegde in the lead. Mahesh Babu shared the news on his official Twitter account.

Hegde previously collaborated with the director on the films ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ and ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’.

According to the producers of the film, the film's production is set to begin in April.

Mahesh Babu, a few weeks ago, met director Srinivas, music composer S. Thaman, and producer Naga Vamsi. The actor is currently filming ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ which will be released on May 12. He'll team up with director SS Rajamouli for a pan-India project after finishing filming for ‘SSMB28’.

