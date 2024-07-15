'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar Starrer Witnesses Growth, Kamal Haasan's Film Sees Drop In Its First Weekend

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sarfira' and Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' clashed at the box office on July 12. Both films have not been performing that great at the box office. However, 'Indian 2' is doing well as compared to 'Sarfira'. Akshay Kumar starrer had a slow start on day 1, as it earned only Rs 2.5 crore. On Saturday and Sunday, it saw a rise in its collections, by earning Rs Rs 4.25 and Rs 5.25 respectively, as per a report in Sacnilk.com. So, the total box office collection of 'Sarfira' stands at Rs 12 crore in three days. The worldwide collection is Rs 19 crore.