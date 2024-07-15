'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar Starrer Witnesses Growth, Kamal Haasan's Film Sees Drop In Its First Weekend

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sarfira' and Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' clashed at the box office on July 12. Both films have not been performing that great at the box office. However, 'Indian 2' is doing well as compared to 'Sarfira'. Akshay Kumar starrer had a slow start on day 1, as it earned only Rs 2.5 crore. On Saturday and Sunday, it saw a rise in its collections, by earning Rs Rs 4.25 and Rs 5.25 respectively, as per a report in Sacnilk.com. So, the total box office collection of 'Sarfira' stands at Rs 12 crore in three days. The worldwide collection is Rs 19 crore.
'Sarfira' had an overall 26.46% Hindi occupancy on July 14. Evening shows had highest occupancy of 41.55%. It is the Hindi remake of the 2021 National Award-winning Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru', directed by Sudha Kongara who also directed the original starring Suriya in the lead role. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also starred Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, and R. Sarath Kumar, among others in pivotal roles. The film has mostly received positive responses from critics and audiences alike.
Suriya recently gave a big shoutout to 'Sarfira'. He shared pictures with Akshay Kumar and the cast of the film on Instagram and wrote, "Sarfira will always be an important film for all of us! Akshay Kumar Sir, thank you for choosing Sarfira as your 150th film and you've made Veer come alive so beautifully. Sudha Kongara you've lived this dream for so many years happy our film is in theatres now. Radhikka Madan is superb as Rani. Paresh Rawal is just brilliant."
Talking about 'Indian 2', it earned Rs 25.6 crore on day 1 in all languages. On day 2, the collection dropped as it amassed Rs 18.2 crore, on day 3, it witnessed further dip in collection as the action drama minted Rs 15.35 crore. So, 'Indian 2's three-day box office collection stands at Rs 59.15 crore. The worldwide box office collection of 'Indian 2' is Rs 109.15 crore.
'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', directed by Shankar. The sequel is helmed by the same director. Kamal Haasan has reprised his role of Senapathy. It also starred Siddharth, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. The film failed to leave a mark among the audiences.