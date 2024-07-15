Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges

Wiz Khalifa, later, took to his X handle to issue a public apology on the incident. The 'Black and Yellow' singer wrote he didn't mean to disrespect the country. “Last night's show was amazing. I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time'', read his statement.