Hollywood

Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges

Wiz Khalifa was arrested in Romania this weekend during his performance. He was later released.

Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa issues apology after being arrested for illegal drugs possession Photo: Instagram
info_icon

American rapper Wiz Khalifa, 36, was arrested in Romania this weekend during his performance. He was detained by the Romanian police over illegal drug possession charges. Khalifa was performing at the 'Beach, Please!' festival in the Romanian village of Costinesti. As per a report in IANS, the 'See You Again' singer was later released from custody. Khalifa has responded to his arrest with an apology.

Reportedly, Wiz Khalifa, smoked marijuana on stage on Saturday, July 13. The video from the music festival has been widely on social media where he was seen smoking on stage. There was also a clip of Romanian police officers escorting the rapper off the venue.

As per report in reports hollywoodreporter.com, the Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors DIICOT issued a press release on the incident. The translated statement read: "During a recital held at a music festival in the Costinești resort, Constanța county, (Khalifa) possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (a risky drug) and consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette''.

It further stated, "We make it clear that during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence."

Wiz Khalifa, later, took to his X handle to issue a public apology on the incident. The 'Black and Yellow' singer wrote he didn't mean to disrespect the country. “Last night's show was amazing. I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time'', read his statement.

For the unversed, in Romania, cannabis is considered a "risk drug" and is illegal for recreational and for medical use. Also, its possession can be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Cricket Has Lot Of Depth But Transition Should Be Gradual, Says Vikram Rathour
  2. Pakistan At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  3. Bangladesh Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures
  4. Lanka Premier League: Shadab Khan Opens Up On Purple Patch After Brief Struggling Spell
  5. Pakistan Cricket Board Overhauls Central Contracts: Shorter Terms, Same Pay
Football News
  1. Euro 2024 Tops And Flops: Yamal Sparkles, France Frustrated And Ronaldo Fluffs Lines
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America: Scaloni Commends Messi's Argentina Commitment
  3. Lionel Scaloni Pleased To See Angel Di Maria Get Fairytale Ending As Argentina Retain Copa America
  4. Gary Neville Blasts England's Familiar Possessional Struggles After Euro 2024 Agony
  5. James Rodriguez Scoops Copa America Best Player Award As Lautaro Martinez Seals Golden Boot
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance, Crowns Carlos Gentlemen’s Singles Champion
  2. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  5. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia
  2. Delhi Airport To Get Its First 24-Hour Liquor Shop At Terminal-3 For Domestic Travellers
  3. Day In Pics: July 15, 2024
  4. AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’
  5. Kerala Rains: Red Alert In Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod; Holiday For Schools In 7 Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  2. Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?
  3. Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?
  4. Severe Weather In Chicago And Indiana, Thunderstorm And Tornado Warnings Issued
  5. 'I'm Supposed To Be Dead': Donald Trump Recalls Surviving 'Surreal' Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea
  2. UK Police, Charities Fear Rise In Domestic Violence After England's Loss In Euros 2024 Final
  3. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  4. Humans Vs Machine: Why Use Of AI In Weaponry Has Sparked Debate
  5. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia