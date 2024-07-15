Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges

American rapper Wiz Khalifa, 36, was arrested in Romania this weekend during his performance. He was detained by the Romanian police over illegal drug possession charges. Khalifa was performing at the 'Beach, Please!' festival in the Romanian village of Costinesti. As per a report in IANS, the 'See You Again' singer was later released from custody. Khalifa has responded to his arrest with an apology.
Reportedly, Wiz Khalifa, smoked marijuana on stage on Saturday, July 13. The video from the music festival has been widely on social media where he was seen smoking on stage. There was also a clip of Romanian police officers escorting the rapper off the venue.
As per report in reports hollywoodreporter.com, the Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors DIICOT issued a press release on the incident. The translated statement read: "During a recital held at a music festival in the Costinești resort, Constanța county, (Khalifa) possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (a risky drug) and consumed (onstage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette''.
It further stated, "We make it clear that during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence."
Wiz Khalifa, later, took to his X handle to issue a public apology on the incident. The 'Black and Yellow' singer wrote he didn't mean to disrespect the country. “Last night's show was amazing. I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time'', read his statement.
For the unversed, in Romania, cannabis is considered a "risk drug" and is illegal for recreational and for medical use. Also, its possession can be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.