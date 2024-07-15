Akshay Kumar Shares An Interesting Story Behind Changing His Name From Rajiv Bhatia

Akshay made his Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1986 film 'Aaj'. It starred Raj Babbar and Smita Patil and Kumar Gaurav was the lead actor in it. Akshay said, “Do you know what was Kumar Gaurav’s name in the film? Akshay. That’s how I got my name. Not many people know this. So, my real name is Rajiv, and during the shoot, I just casually asked what is the name of the hero in the film, they said Akshay, I told them, I want to keep my name as Akshay!".