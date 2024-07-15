Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Shares An Interesting Story Behind Changing His Name From Rajiv Bhatia

Akshay Kumar opened up on the reason why he changed his name from Rajiv Bhatia after entering the industry.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar on why he changed his name Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actor's Akshay Kumar's real name is Rajiv Bhatia. Do you know why he changed his name from Rajiv Bhatia to Akshay Kumar? The actor spoke about it in an interview by sharing an interesting story behind changing his name.

Akshay made his Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1986 film 'Aaj'. It starred Raj Babbar and Smita Patil and Kumar Gaurav was the lead actor in it. Akshay said, “Do you know what was Kumar Gaurav’s name in the film? Akshay. That’s how I got my name. Not many people know this. So, my real name is Rajiv, and during the shoot, I just casually asked what is the name of the hero in the film, they said Akshay, I told them, I want to keep my name as Akshay!".

He also shared at that time Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister. Akshay said, “Rajiv is a good name and I think back then, Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister or something. So it was a great name but I changed it just aise hi (just like that).''

He also clarified that pandits didn't advise him to change his name. ''My father also asked me, what’s wrong with you? But I told him the same, that the hero’s name in my first film was this, so I will keep it!.'' he added.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's latest release is 'Sarfira', the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film, 'Soorarai Pottru'. The film had a slow start. It has earned a total of Rs 11.85 crore India net in its first weekend.

Akshay has an interesting line-up of films in his kitty. He will be seen in 'Singham Again', 'Jolly LLB 3', 'Sky Force', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Welcome to the Jungle', and 'Hera Pheri 3' among others. He is also making his Telugu debut with a cameo in 'Kannappa'.

