'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show

Ahead of his much-awaited show at Rogers Centre in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to Diljit Dosanjh. Trudeau's meet with the Indian singer comes after he made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to sell out a stadium show in Canada.
Taking to Instagram, the Canadian PM and Diljit Dosanjh shared glimpses of their backstage meet.
"Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power," stated Trudeau.
In the photos shared online, the PM can be seen greeting Diljit and his team.
"Diversity is Canada‘s strength. Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!,” read the post shared by Dosanjh.
Diljit Dosanjh recently made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella, the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and now performing a sold out show in Canada.
Dosanjh's Saturday night show at Rogers Centre was one for the history books. The retractable roof stadium in Toronto can fit as many as 49,286 people and the Punjabi artist's show was sold out.