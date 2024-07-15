Popular Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty has found himself in a soup. An FIR has been filed against the actor and his production company – Paramvah Studio – for allegedly using a song in ‘Bachelor Party’ without securing proper copyright permissions.
As reported by Asianet, an FIR was filed against the movie and the makers for using songs from other films in ‘Bachelor Party’ unlawfully. In the FIR, the complainant mentioned that Rakshit Shetty’s production house allegedly used ‘Omme Ninnannu’ and ‘Nyaya Ellide’ in the film without securing the copyright. The tracks in question were copyrighted by Naveen Kumar, whose previous attempts to negotiate the usage of the songs with Shetty’s team had reportedly failed.
In his complaint, Kumar mentioned that the songs that have been used in ‘Bachelor Party’ are copyrighted to him and Shetty had not asked him before using the songs. He filed a formal complaint at the Yeshwantpur police station. After filing an FIR, the authorities have launched an investigation into the case. The police have also issued a notice to the actor. Coincidentally, this complaint is similar to the previous time when Shetty faced plagiarism accusations for allegedly copying a tune in ‘Kirik Party.’ The tune was originally attributed to Hamsalekha.
Released in March 2024, ‘Bachelor Party’ was produced by Shetty. The movie revolves around a man tired of his job and marital life. It starred Diganth, Achyut Kumar, and Yogesh in lead roles. The project received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. On the work front, Shetty was last seen in ‘Sapta Saagaradaache Ello.’ The National Award-winning celebrity will be next seen in ‘Richard Anthony: Lord of the Sea’ which will see him donning the hat of both actor and director.