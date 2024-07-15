In his complaint, Kumar mentioned that the songs that have been used in ‘Bachelor Party’ are copyrighted to him and Shetty had not asked him before using the songs. He filed a formal complaint at the Yeshwantpur police station. After filing an FIR, the authorities have launched an investigation into the case. The police have also issued a notice to the actor. Coincidentally, this complaint is similar to the previous time when Shetty faced plagiarism accusations for allegedly copying a tune in ‘Kirik Party.’ The tune was originally attributed to Hamsalekha.