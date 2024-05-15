South Cinema

Rakshit Shetty Goes ‘Surprise Live’, Introduces Charlie's Puppies

Kannada superstar Rakshit Shetty took to Instagram on Wednesday to introduce his co-star Charlie’s newborn puppies.

Rakshit Shetty
Rakshit Shetty Photo: Instagram
Charlie starred with Shetty in the National Award-winning 2022 Kannada film ‘777 Charlie’, directed by Kiranraj K and produced by Paramvah Studios. The heartwarming escapades of a runaway labrador not only won over embittered Dharma, played by Shetty, but the pan-Indian audience too.

"I always thought, if she becomes a mother, then the story will be complete. I was eagerly waiting for her to be a mother," Shetty told his fans on his live feed.

Charlie stays in Mysore with her handler Pramod.

"I used to ask Pramod when she would get babies and he always answered that he was not sure, as she was getting old," said Shetty.

According to Shetty, on May 9, Charlie gave birth to six puppies. "Five girls and a boy. So, I came all the way to Mysore to take a look at her and her puppies," said Shetty.

