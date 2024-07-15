The 1:33 minute long teaser of ‘KA’ opens with a shot of Kiran Abbavaram asking “Who are you? Where have you come from?” The video, then, cuts to a shot of a stone doorway and a ticking clock. As the trailer progresses, the audience is introduced to a mysterious clock that has the symbols of the zodiac on it. From the looks of the trailer, it feels like Abbavaram’s character is talking to himself and is in an introspective mode. The movie revolves around Abbavaram who works as a humble postman, but things are not as simple as they look from the outside.