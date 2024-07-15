After taking a hiatus from movies for a year, Kiran Abbavaram is ready with his comeback movie. The Telugu actor is all set to make his comeback to cinemas with ‘KA.’ The teaser video of the film was released by the makers today. It has already started going viral and fans cannot contain their excitement.
The 1:33 minute long teaser of ‘KA’ opens with a shot of Kiran Abbavaram asking “Who are you? Where have you come from?” The video, then, cuts to a shot of a stone doorway and a ticking clock. As the trailer progresses, the audience is introduced to a mysterious clock that has the symbols of the zodiac on it. From the looks of the trailer, it feels like Abbavaram’s character is talking to himself and is in an introspective mode. The movie revolves around Abbavaram who works as a humble postman, but things are not as simple as they look from the outside.
The actor took to his social media to share the teaser. Sharing the teaser on X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “Naku Telisina Nenu Manchi... Naku Teliyani Nenu #KAteaser#KA (I know I am good, but there’s another side to me).” Take a look at the teaser of ‘KA’ here.
The teaser of ‘KA’ has fetched over a million views. Reacting to the teaser, fans commented on how eager they are to see Abbavaram on the screen once again. One fan said, “Mass Comeback loading.” A second fan commented, “Remember this... He will become the most appreciated actor from the most trolled actor.” A third fan wrote, “Actor + Dancer + Singer + Pan World Star + Craze Kaa Baap + Motivator + Handsome + A man with Diamond heart = Kiran sir.”
Helmed by Sujith & Sandeep, ‘KA’ stars Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role. The movie has been produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy.