Kiran Abbavaram's Next Film Gets A Catchy Title

Kiran Abbavaram, a promising young hero, has teamed up with rookie filmmaker Ramesh Kaduri for a new film. The film's title was revealed on Friday, along with a flashy poster featuring Kiran Abbavaram.

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 3:49 pm

On the occasion of Kiran Abbavaram's birthday, the film's title- 'Meter', first look, and motion poster have been revealed as well. The first look features Kiran Abbavaram in a glittery appearance. Kiran may be seen performing a mass dance step while wearing a colourful blouse and white torn jeans and shades.

The background score for the motion poster by Sai Kartheek is fantastic. 'Meter' appears to be a commercial entertainer based on the glimpses released from the movie.

The tagline for the film 'Meter' is 'A Measure Of Passion.' The championship logo features three stars, the Indian State Emblem, and a speedometer. Kiran Abbavaram, who appears to be quite excited, rushed to Twitter to announce the news, adding that this is one of the films he has always wanted to act in.

[With Input From IANS]

