Popular actor and Vishnu Manchu’s sister – Lakshmi Manchu – revealed that she is a part of a WhatsApp group with 142 other actors. The actor mentioned that she shares the group with Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, and Allu Arjun. She also revealed that the group exists to harbour a sense of camaraderie among actors in the Telugu film industry.
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Lakshmi Manchu revealed that there is a WhatsApp group among Telugu actors where they can promote their latest films and talk about their upcoming projects. She mentioned that the actors share their teasers and trailers on the group and the other actors give each other a shoutout. She said that the group was created to create a sense of unity among the actors and to get rid of the animosity.
She revealed, “They’re all actors. So, what we do is, when somebody has a movie, somebody has a teaser, somebody has a trailer, they send it to the group. It’s a given that we all have to post it, we all have to do a shoutout. That’s why we created this group saying, ‘Enough of this animosity.’”
Manchu also mentioned that she keeps this group close to her heart. She continued, “I hold this group really close. So, yeah. What are you talking about Rana, Ram Charan? We all grew up together, that clique will always be that clique. But we enhanced it and made it bigger so I’m very proud of it.”
In the same conversation, she said that it was Rana Daggubati who had advised her to move to Mumbai from Hyderabad. Manchu mentioned how she used to live with Rakul Preet Singh when she moved to Mumbai. She also revealed that she used to stay in Ram Charan’s house as well, but the actor had advised her against telling people about it.
Manchu started her career in the United States where she starred in projects like ‘Las Vegas’, ‘Boston Legal’, ‘Desperate Housewives’, and ‘Dead Air’ to name a few. She returned to India and starred in ‘Anaganaga O Dheerudu’ for her Telugu debut. She was last seen in ‘Yakshini’ which is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.