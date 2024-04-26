Art & Entertainment

Who Does Lakshmi Manchu Want To Share Screen Space With? Vikrant Massey, Diljit Dosanjh, Pratik Gandhi

Lakshmi Manchu Photo: Instagram
Actress Lakshmi Manchu has showered praise on Vikrant Massey, Diljit Dosanjh, and Pratik Gandhi.

The actress also expressed her desire to work with all three of them if given the opportunity.

Lakshmi told IANS: “I'm always raving about the new movies that I see and that have touched me and moved me. And yes, Vikrant Massey was just unbelievable in '12th Fail'. I'm a big fan of Prateek Gandhi right now, and I just finished seeing 'Chamkila', and wow.”

She continued: "I was a fan of Diljit Dosanjh as a musician. But my God, as an actor, he's just something else. So I want to work with all of them, not just one.”

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film 'Agni Nakshatram' alongside her father, Mohan Babu.

" 'Agni Nakshatram' looks amazing. I'm super excited for people to see my dad and me together for the first time. And I think I held my own in this movie because I think my dad was not prepared to see what was coming his way with me,” she shared.

After 'Agni Nakshatram', she has more projects lined up for release.

"My upcoming projects include three films in Telugu. I have a Hotstar series that is coming up, and I have a Tamil film that's ready for release," she said.

