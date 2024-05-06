Rana Daggubati Hails Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' As India's 'Avengers Moment': Everyone Will Connect

Speaking of the eagerly-awaited ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ the actor heaped praise on the sci-fi, dystopian film, which is being bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. “The next big moment is Kalki. Nag Ashwin is a very dear friend. Not just India and the Indian diaspora but everyone in the world will connect to Kalki. For a long time, I have been waiting for an Avengers moment from our side. That’s what has excited me to be part of it,” he stated. The film is set to release on June 27.