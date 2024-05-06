Rana Daggubati Hails Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' As India's 'Avengers Moment': Everyone Will Connect

Popular actor Rana Daggubati is brimming with enthusiasm as he prepares to co-star with the legendary Rajinikanth in the highly anticipated film ‘Vettaiyan.’ In a recent podcast conversation with Vamshi Kurapati, the actor offered insights into the film and also conveyed his excitement for Nag Ashwin’s upcoming venture, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ despite not being part of it.
Speaking of the eagerly-awaited ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ the actor heaped praise on the sci-fi, dystopian film, which is being bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. “The next big moment is Kalki. Nag Ashwin is a very dear friend. Not just India and the Indian diaspora but everyone in the world will connect to Kalki. For a long time, I have been waiting for an Avengers moment from our side. That’s what has excited me to be part of it,” he stated. The film is set to release on June 27.
The ‘Baahubali’ star will next be seen in ‘Vettaiyan.’ Speaking of the same, he said, “The story [of Vettaiyan] is very unlike a usual Rajinikanth garu’s film. It is amazing that he is doing a film like that. The film has a very large cast, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil. It’s a drama which involves the judiciary, police, and entrepreneurial systems. It’s a very well-researched story. I am very happy that Rajinikanth chose the film and I could be a part of it.”
Speculation surrounding ‘Vettaiyan’ hints at an intense, action-filled narrative inspired by real-life incidents. Various rumours also suggest that Rajinikanth will play the character of a police officer. As per reports, Daggubati’s role will be that of a gadget-loving antagonist, who will misuse modern technology and software for nefarious purposes. With Lyca Productions backing the project, and direction by TJ Gnanavel, the film is slated for release in October this year.