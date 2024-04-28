Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kalki 2898 AD' To Now Release In June, Check Out New Poster

‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, is among the most highly anticipated releases of the year. Recently, the production team unveiled the updated release date for the film, after encountering several delays in production.
The official X account of the Nag Ashwin-directed film dropped a fresh poster to announce its release date. The poster featured the three stars standing together against a backdrop resembling a vast desert landscape. In the image shared, Prabhas takes centre stage as Bhairava, an alter ego of Kalki, joined by Deepika, who plays Padma, and Amitabh, who will be assuming the role of Ashwatthama.
The caption read, “All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024.” Take a look here:
According to recent buzz, the movie will depict the trio teaming up to confront a mutual adversary portrayed by Kamal Haasan, who is said to assume the role of the antagonist, Kali. Reportedly, the film also stars Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, and Anna Ben.
Rumours started circulating last month about the makers’ intentions to schedule a June 2024 release. The film was initially aimed for a 2022 release and then got pushed to January 2024 due to the pandemic. It again got postponed from May 9, 2024 due to post-production works and the general elections. And now finally, it’s set to release on June 27, 2024.
Despite releasing numerous teasers, initial glimpses, and character posters, fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer. Just last week, the makers revealed Bachchan’s character in the movie, hinting at a remarkable transformation, which quickly spread across social media platforms.
Produced by C. Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set in a post-apocalyptic world, and will have a global release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.