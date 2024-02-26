'Kalki 2898 AD' is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi mythological drama stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in key roles. It is all set to hit the screens on May 9, 2024 in multiple languages.
Recently, Nag Ashwin and actor-producer Rana Daggubati attended the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon where the former spoke about his upcoming film.
Nag revealed why his film is titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'. He said, "Our film starts in Mahabharat and ends in 2898. That's the title of the film. It's called 'Kalki 2898 AD'. It spans 6000 years sort of distance in time''.
He added, "We are trying to create the worlds that are there, imagining what it could be like. We will still keep it Indian and our challenge is not to make it look like 'Blade Runner.
On the timeline, he said, “6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed.”
On AI (Artificial Intelligence), Nag Ashwin said that he hasn’t tried it yet. However, he said that he will "try it out soon”. “We had to build so many sets, designs, vehicles for this film. It was a lot of process to ideate, conceptualise, build it, prototype, machinery, ageing. Had I used Sora, I wouldn’t need to do this. It could just be a prompt and I wouldn’t need to go for VFX,'' said the filmmaker.
“I am also thinking that, in the process of this struggle, will some magic come through? Because we take months to perfect this, something new could happen. If it’s as easy as a prompt, are you missing something as a creator?”, Ashwin said further.
The dialogue of 'Kalki 2898 AD' are penned by Sai Madhav Burra. The film is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. It is said to be one of the most expensive films made on a whopping budget.