Interestingly, a couple of months ago, Ashwin had made interesting revelations about the epic science-fiction film, and said at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, “I just wish that there was more tech to help us make this film, like three-four years back when we were in pre production. We are creating this new world like… I am just looking at this picture right now on the screen, and all these different worlds that we are trying to create. We work with so many different concept artists and give prompts, obviously, again, in a very personal, one-on-one sort of way, and try to give references and build this world.”