‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film

Kalki 2898 AD: The epic sci-fi dystopian film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ teaser Photo: Youtube
Nag Ashwin’s epic sci-fi dystopian film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is one of the most exciting and anticipated Indian films of this year. Boasting of an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, the film will feature Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama. Now adding to the excitement, the makers not only unveiled his first look but also a teaser, introducing Amitabh Bachchan’s character of Guru Drona's son, Ashwatthama.

The 69-second teaser starts with Amitabh Bachchan dressed in earthy tones, and he is seen seated in a cave, praying to a Shiva linga. In the background, a child’s voice is heard asking him, “Can you not die? Are you divine? Who are you?” Bachchan’s Ashwatthama then asserts, “Since ancient times, I have awaited the arrival of the Avatar. I am Guru Drona’s son. Ashwatthama.” Check out the teaser here:

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Bachchan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “It’s been an experience for me like no other. The mind to think of such a product, the execution, the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence,” as he shared the first look of his character, featuring him completely covered in cloth and wearing a mask.

Interestingly, a couple of months ago, Ashwin had made interesting revelations about the epic science-fiction film, and said at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, “I just wish that there was more tech to help us make this film, like three-four years back when we were in pre production. We are creating this new world like… I am just looking at this picture right now on the screen, and all these different worlds that we are trying to create. We work with so many different concept artists and give prompts, obviously, again, in a very personal, one-on-one sort of way, and try to give references and build this world.”

Backed by C Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the film was set to be released globally on May 9, 2024. However, the exact date of its release is yet to be confirmed. 

