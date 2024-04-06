Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' To Have A New Release Date? Here's What We Know

The film’s director, Nag Ashwin, recently spoke up about his directorial at an event in Mumbai. “In India, we do not have a lot of sci-fi films. We have done a few time travel films. This one is different because it's in a whole separate world on its own. Also, in the international sense, it is new because we have not seen India in a future setting or dystopian setting. So now we don't have to look at London and New York being born; now we can see our cities also,” he said.