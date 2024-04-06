Art & Entertainment

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' To Have A New Release Date? Here's What We Know

'Kalki 2898 AD' is one of the most awaited films of this year. Initially slated for release on May 9, it appears that the makers are eyeing a new release date.

Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD' Photo: Instagram
The anticipation around Prabhas and Deepika Padukone collaborating on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been soaring. And as the initial release date of May 9 is coming closer, fans can’t wait to watch them on the big screens.

However, as per various reports, the wait to see the science fiction action thriller film might extend a bit longer. Recent speculation has arisen suggesting a potential delay for ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ citing the elections happening in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as one of the reasons for the postponement. Reportedly, the makers still have to make some final changes, which is also one of the reasons they had to postpone the release date.

Amid ongoing discussions and uncertainty among the makers, some reports are hinting at a potential release date of May 30 for the film. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

As for ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ the Telugu-Hindi film boasts a massively talented ensemble cast and brings together Bollywood and South Cinema. Apart from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in lead roles, along with Kamal Haasan in a special appearance.

The film’s director, Nag Ashwin, recently spoke up about his directorial at an event in Mumbai. “In India, we do not have a lot of sci-fi films. We have done a few time travel films. This one is different because it's in a whole separate world on its own. Also, in the international sense, it is new because we have not seen India in a future setting or dystopian setting. So now we don't have to look at London and New York being born; now we can see our cities also,” he said.

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, the epic science-fiction dystopian film will be having a pan-India theatrical release. In addition to this, the film’s Hindi digital rights have been bought by Netflix for a whopping Rs 175 crore.

