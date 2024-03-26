Kamal Haasan Confirms Cameo In 'Kalki 2898 AD', Provides Major Updates On 'Indian 2' And 'Indian 3'

Kamal Haasan is known to all for his versatility and the ability to bring life to the characters he plays on-screen. The Tamil superstar, who has set foot in all major film industries in India, recently spoke up about his upcoming film projects in a conversation with The Hindu.
The actor, who was last seen in the 2022 Tamil film ‘Vikram,’ revealed that he has wrapped up filming for ‘Indian 2’ as well as ‘Indian 3,’ confirming the latter also happening.
Kamal Haasan said, “We cannot speed up production as the quantity doesn’t matter, quality does. We have completed ‘Indian 2’ and ‘Indian 3.’ The post-production work of ‘Indian 2’ is currently happening. We will start work on ‘Indian 3’ post-production after we finish it.”
Additionally, the 69-year-old star has been lured in to star in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ as well as, confirmed that he will be having a special appearance in one of the most-awaited films of this year. Haasan stated, “The shooting of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’ will start soon after the campaign (election) ends. Also, I’ve done a cameo in a film called ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’” For those not versed, ‘Kalki 2898’ stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles and is slated to release on May 9.
Coming back to ‘Indian 2,’ the film has been one of the most highly-anticipated ones. It was first announced in 2018, with filming kicking off the next year. However, it kept getting delayed due to various reasons: overshooting of budget, a crew member’s death on the sets, then the pandemic as well as differences in opinions between the production house and the director, S Shankar. Now finally, the film is coming soon and an official release date is expected to be announced soon. As per various reports, the makers are planning to release the film between April and June.
‘Indian 2’ also stars a huge cast including Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Gulshan Grover and Priya Bhavani Shankar. According to a report by News18, Netflix has acquired the film’s digital rights for a whopping Rs 200 crore.