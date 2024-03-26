Kamal Haasan Confirms Cameo In 'Kalki 2898 AD', Provides Major Updates On 'Indian 2' And 'Indian 3'

Coming back to ‘Indian 2,’ the film has been one of the most highly-anticipated ones. It was first announced in 2018, with filming kicking off the next year. However, it kept getting delayed due to various reasons: overshooting of budget, a crew member’s death on the sets, then the pandemic as well as differences in opinions between the production house and the director, S Shankar. Now finally, the film is coming soon and an official release date is expected to be announced soon. As per various reports, the makers are planning to release the film between April and June.