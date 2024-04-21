Ever since the first teaser of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was released, the audience has been waiting with bated breath for every update about this pan-Indian film. The movie has generated enough buzz among fans because of its plot and the star cast. As the date of release of this film comes closer, the makers have started teasing fans with updates. Amidst this, the makers recently shared the first look poster of Amitabh Bachchan’s character, and fans cannot keep calm.