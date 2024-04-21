Art & Entertainment

'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan's Mysterious First Look Poster From Prabhas Starrer Unveiled - Check Post Inside

The makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' unveiled the first look poster of Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is set to release on May 9.

Advertisement

X
Amitabh Bachchan in 'Kalki 2898 AD' Photo: X
info_icon

Ever since the first teaser of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was released, the audience has been waiting with bated breath for every update about this pan-Indian film. The movie has generated enough buzz among fans because of its plot and the star cast. As the date of release of this film comes closer, the makers have started teasing fans with updates. Amidst this, the makers recently shared the first look poster of Amitabh Bachchan’s character, and fans cannot keep calm.

Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ team shared the first look poster of Amitabh Bachchan from the epic saga. The poster showed the actor decked in bandages and dusty attire. His face was wrapped in bandages, and he had covered himself with a soiled sheet. He was seated in a temple with his back resting on its pillars. Sharing this poster, the makers wrote, “𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐬! Exclusively on @StarSportsIndia at 7:15 PM on April 21st. #Kalki2898AD @SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @DishPatani @Music_Santhosh @VyjayanthiFilms @Kalki2898AD #IPLonStar”

Advertisement

Take a look at the poster here.

The poster revealed that the details of Bachchan’s character will be revealed on April 21. The poster has fetched over 12K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Can’t wait for Prabhas to steal the show!” A second fan commented, “Literally my a** waiting patiently for them to drop some news for the last month.” A third fan wrote, “Prabhas, Amitabh sir, Kamal sir, he is most lucky.”

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set in the future. The film has been helmed by Nag Ashwin. It is set to release in theatres on May 9.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final