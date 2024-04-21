Ever since the first teaser of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was released, the audience has been waiting with bated breath for every update about this pan-Indian film. The movie has generated enough buzz among fans because of its plot and the star cast. As the date of release of this film comes closer, the makers have started teasing fans with updates. Amidst this, the makers recently shared the first look poster of Amitabh Bachchan’s character, and fans cannot keep calm.
Taking to their X (formerly known as Twitter), the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ team shared the first look poster of Amitabh Bachchan from the epic saga. The poster showed the actor decked in bandages and dusty attire. His face was wrapped in bandages, and he had covered himself with a soiled sheet. He was seated in a temple with his back resting on its pillars. Sharing this poster, the makers wrote, “𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐬! Exclusively on @StarSportsIndia at 7:15 PM on April 21st. #Kalki2898AD @SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @DishPatani @Music_Santhosh @VyjayanthiFilms @Kalki2898AD #IPLonStar”
Take a look at the poster here.
The poster revealed that the details of Bachchan’s character will be revealed on April 21. The poster has fetched over 12K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Can’t wait for Prabhas to steal the show!” A second fan commented, “Literally my a** waiting patiently for them to drop some news for the last month.” A third fan wrote, “Prabhas, Amitabh sir, Kamal sir, he is most lucky.”
Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set in the future. The film has been helmed by Nag Ashwin. It is set to release in theatres on May 9.