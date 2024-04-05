Art & Entertainment

'Kalki 2898 AD': Disha Patani Shares BTS Pictures From Italy, Poses For A Selfie With Prabhas

Disha Patani will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD.' She shared a series of pictures from the Italy set of this Prabhas starrer.

Instagram
Disha Patani on the sets of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Photo: Instagram
Disha Patani was recently seen in ‘Yodha.’ While the movie received mixed reviews, the actor is currently working on her next big project for this year. She will be next seen in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ where she will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the film as it finished its Itali schedule.

Taking to her Instagram, Disha Patani shared a series of pictures from the sets of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in Italy. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Italy photo dump…@kalki2898ad…it was.” One of the pictures shows Patani wrapped in a blanket as she is shooting near a lakeside on a windy day. A second picture shows the actor in her car as the makeup artists get her ready for the shoot. Another picture shows the actor taking a stroll on the streets of Italy. She also shared a selfie with Prabhas.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Disha Patani here.

The post has fetched over 354K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Super cute and super windy.” A second fan joked, “Be careful not to fly.” A third fan commented, “Excited to see Disha in this film.”

In an earlier interview at the Synapse 2024 event, director Nag Ashwin opened up about the film. He said, “The film starts with ‘Mahabharat’ and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like ‘Blade Runner’. The film begins 6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed.”

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to release in May this year.

