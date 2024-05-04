Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan And Rajinikanth's New, Sleek Pics From The Sets Of 'Vettaiyan' Surface On The Internet

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will share screen space together after 33 years in 'Vettaiyan.'

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth Photo: X
Recent images from the filming of ‘Vettaiyan’ have emerged on social media, showcasing iconic actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan together on set. The pictures capture moments of them posing together, and embracing each other. These photos have swiftly garnered attention online, eliciting enthusiastic responses from their huge fan bases, spanning across the country, who are thrilled by this reunion.

The images depict both actors clad in well-fitted suits. The Bollywood icon is attired in a dark blue blazer, white shirt, and grey waistcoat and trousers, while the South star opts for a dark blue blazer paired with a black shirt and trousers. The first picture captures them striking a pose side by side, while in the second, they share a warm friendly hug, exchanging smiles. In the final image, the two stars, who previously appeared together in ‘Hum’ 33 years ago, are engaged in conversation, marking a significant reunion.

Lyca Productions shared the photos on their X handle and wrote, “The Titans of Indian Cinema! Superstar @rajinikanth and Shahenshah @SrBachchan grace the sets of Vettaiyan in Mumbai, with their unmatched charisma.” Take a look here:

In April, the makers provided an update on the film. They revealed a new poster and confirmed its release for this year. ‘Vettaiyan,’ which is Rajinikanth’s 170th film, is set for a global premiere in October. Previously, the production company had released the title teaser of the movie on the star’s 73rd birthday.

Helmed by T J Gnanavel, it is being produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with S R Kathir serving as the cinematographer and Philomin Raj handling the editing. It stars Rajinikanth as the protagonist, with an ensemble cast of Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Kishore, Rohini as well as Amitabh Bachchan in his Tamil debut.

Amitabh Bachchan Reunites With Rajinikanth On Sets After 33 Years, Shares Picture On ‘First Day Of Work’

